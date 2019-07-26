×
Chelsea News: Cesar Azpilicueta believes the players are 'close' to what Frank Lampard wants at the club

Akarshak (Ishu) Roy
SENIOR ANALYST
News
286   //    26 Jul 2019, 22:10 IST

Soccer - Barclays Premier League - Stoke City v Chelsea - Britannia Stadium
Soccer - Barclays Premier League - Stoke City v Chelsea - Britannia Stadium

What's the story?

Chelsea skipper Cesar Azpilicueta feels the players are just a step away from installing Frank Lampard's philosophy at the club. Although he has undergone changes in structures due to the constant shift in management and most recently the transfer ban, the Spaniard believes everybody is on the right track, as they are working hard.

In case you didn't know...

Frank Lampard was appointed as Maurizio Sarri's successor soon after the Italian's departure to Juventus.

As envisaged, he brings in a different brand of football, encapsulated by flexibility, emphasis on attacking midfielders and most notably, intensity. Compared to Sarri's high pressing, captivating yet rigid footballing style, Lampard's style is different.

The same has been witnessed in Chelsea's pre-season training schedules and matches, with emphasis on rigorous practice, one-on-one training and change in formations. Lampard has stuck to a counter-attacking configuration in 4-2-3-1, but also not ruled out 4-3-3 and the old fashioned 4-1-2-1-2 with the midfield diamond.

The heart of the matter

Azpilicueta however, is ready to accept the challenges and changes posed by the new management. Speaking to Sky Sports, he said:

"In my seven years here in Chelsea I have had a few different managers. It's true that this summer is something different. We have a transfer ban that we never had. We are not here to complain about any situation, we are here to work hard. We have a new manager, everyone is pushing really hard."

He added:

"I think the team is getting close to what the manager wants from us. We are looking forward to starting the season."

Not only Azpilicueta, but a host of other first team stars at Chelsea have acknowledged the change in tactics and heaped praise on how it is to work with the club's record goalscorer.

What's next?

With each passing fixture, Chelsea look more comfortable with what Lampard desires. However, there's a long way to go in the upcoming season, against the best in the Premier League.

Meanwhile, the Blues take on Reading on Sunday.

