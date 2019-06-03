Chelsea news: Chelsea eyeing shock replacement for Maurizio Sarri

Maurizio Sarri is reportedly heading for a return to Serie A

What's the story?

Chelsea are reportedly eyeing Watford manager Javi Gracia as a replacement for Maurizio Sarri, if the Italian decides to move to Turin.

In Case You Didn't Know...

Juventus have been strongly linked with the Chelsea manager, following the departure of Massimiliano Allegri. Reports have gone on to claim that the 60-year-old former Napoli manager has been given the green light to join Juventus.

Sarri has been linked with the Bianconeri job ever since the reports of Allegri stepping down as the Juventus manager have been confirmed.

The Heart of the Matter

According to ESPN FC, the former Rubin Kazan and current Watford manager is being eyed as a shock replacement for the 60-year-old manager.

The 49-year-old former defensive midfielder has been doing a fantastic job at Watford this season. The Hornets secured a place in the finals of the FA Cup for the very first time since 1984 under the guidance of Gracia.

The Spaniard, who joined Watford after Marco Silva left the club, had vastly improved the performances of the Hornets from last season. This time around, they reached 50 points in a Premier League season. The last time they accumulated so many points in the top flight was back in the 1986/87 season.

With Eden Hazard already set to join La Liga giants Real Madrid, the possible departure of Sarri is likely to hit the Chelsea fans hard. It remains to be seen whether Sarri will return to Serie A.

Chelsea are considering a move for Javi Gracia if head coach Maurizio Sarri leaves the club, sources have confirmed to ESPN FC. pic.twitter.com/YWqzOeGTvW — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) June 3, 2019

What's Next?

Chelsea will start their pre-season in July at Japan against J-league side Kawasaki Frontale before playing Barcelona and finally ending their pre-season against RB Salzburg on the final day of July.

The Hornets are scheduled to play Queens Park Rangers on the 27th of July in a club friendly.