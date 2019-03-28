Chelsea news: Chelsea legend feels that Sarri has been treated unfairly, John Terry talking about his superstitions and more | 28 March 2019

Hello and welcome to the Chelsea news and rumors of the day! Here are the top stories of the day surrounding the Blues!

Frank Lampard on Maurizio Sarri

Derby manager and Chelsea legend Frank Lampard believe that Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri has been treated unfairly this season. The former midfielder feels that the 'Sarriball' philosophy has been treated poorly by the club and supporters.

Chelsea who enjoyed a wonderful start to the season, going on a 12-match unbeaten run in the league before going downhill that saw the Blues losing 7 of their next 18 matches, sending them out of the running for the Premier League title and into the 6th place in the table.

Ahead of the Blues match against Cardiff City in the weekend, Frank Lampard revealed his admiration for the Italian.

I respect managers who have a belief in a philosophy or system,

I have never worked with Sarri, but I did see his Napoli team play fantastic football.

I think it has been unfortunate for Sarri himself, everyone has come up with this 'Sarriball' term, but I am not sure I have ever heard him actually milk that one or make it his own. I think he is just trying to win football games and he has brought in players who want to play the way he wants to play. Everyone has become a little bit focused on that fact. I think he is a very good manager.

John Terry on his superstitions

Aston Villa assistant manager and Chelsea legend John Terry has been known to be very superstitious with several of his teammates talking about the former England internationals queer practices.

John Terry who recently spoke about the superstition with Chelseafc said:

I always got nervous before every game which I think has always been a good thing. I always got little butterflies before every game but those big finals were just that little bit extra

I was terrible for superstitions, every time we won, I just added something on. So like I had to wee in a certain urinal, or I was counting the lamp posts from my house to Stamford Bridge

It got out of hand but because we kept winning, I kept adding stuff on before the game

He further added:

I couldn't touch the ball in the dressing room. Eden Hazard likes to do kick-ups and used to fire it against me and I'd be up against the wall lifting my legs up trying not to touch it

'And you know the light switches have a little bit of red on top? Our rivals over the years were Manchester United and Arsenal and I just hated seeing anything red on a matchday, so I'd walk down the corridor (switching off the lights) and have Diego Costa behind me turning them all back on again.

‘I'd spend about five minutes turning them all off and then get on the bus and he would turn them all on, so I would have to go back and switch them all off again before we could leave.

‘It was a little bit OCD but going into games I always knew I was right and that made me feel comfortable. It’s a little bit weird and a nightmare when you have Diego and people like that around

Former Chelsea man and Real Madrid custodian Thibaut Courtois wants Hazard to join him

Former Chelsea custodian and present Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois wants his international teammate Eden Hazard to join him at the Santiago Bernabeu next season.

Hazard, whose contract is set to expire next season has been a subject of rumor from Real Madrid for a long time.

The former Blues custodian said:

I don't know if he is going to sign for Real Madrid, nor do I know if the club want him.

For me, he is a great player, but I don't decide those things.

"Each one decides what he does with his life. For me, he is one of the best in the world and as a friend, I would like him to be here."

