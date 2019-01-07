Chelsea news: David Luiz and Eden Hazard opine on Cesc Fabregas' imminent departure

Cesc Fabregas waved his final goodbye on Saturday

What's the story?

Chelsea star David Luiz opened up on Cesc Fabregas' farewell speech in the dressing room, after the 2-0 victory against Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup. The Brazilian also added that Fabregas, who recently mustered 500 appearances in English football, will go down as one of the very best to have blessed the Premier League.

Chelsea talisman Eden Hazard also expressed his opinions on the Spaniard's imminent move away from Stamford Bridge.

In case you didn't know...

Due to lack of minutes on the pitch under new boss Maurizio Sarri, Fabregas reportedly wanted out of Stamford Bridge, despite the manager's wish to keep hold of the veteran.

After being substituted in the FA Cup game against the Tricky Trees, the former Barcelona midfielder's goodbyes to the Chelsea crowd cleared the air on a possible move away from West London.

The heart of the matter

After 12 and a half years, including eight at the Emirates, Fabregas has decided to unlock a new chapter in his illustrious career. He hugged his mates, addressed the supporters and shed a few tears before disappearing into the tunnel.

David Luiz, who spent two full seasons with the midfielder, revealed his emotional speech ahead of the advanced talks with the Thierry Henry-led side.

"He did a speech and then after that we all said thank you for him, and hugged him," he said.

He added:

"It's always difficult to lose players, especially like him, because, like I say, he's a world-class player but also I understand it's part of the process, and if it's better for him and better for the club, we have to understand that. One of the best players playing in England was him, everyone knows that."

Eden Hazard, who shared the dressing room with the magical midfielder for four and a half years, boldly claimed that the 31-year-old has given everything for Chelsea. He remarked:

"Since the beginning when he came, we saw it the first year, we won the double together. Top guy on the pitch, off the pitch, a great friend of mine. Just admiration about this guy. I hope he will have a good future. It's a bit hard now, but he's still very good and he will enjoy."

Cesc Fabregas is a true Premier League legend.

What's next?

From his scant appearances as a substitute, Fabregas has illustrated his vision and dominant nature in midfield. He will surely come in handy for AS Monaco, who are hovering over the relegation spots in Ligue 1.

Meanwhile, Chelsea travel to Wembley on 8 January to face-off against bitter rivals Tottenham Hotspur in the Carabao Cup semi-final.

