×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Chelsea news: David Luiz and Eden Hazard opine on Cesc Fabregas' imminent departure

Akarshak (Ishu) Roy
SENIOR ANALYST
News
766   //    07 Jan 2019, 11:41 IST

Cesc Fabregas waved his final goodbye on Saturday
Cesc Fabregas waved his final goodbye on Saturday

What's the story?

Chelsea star David Luiz opened up on Cesc Fabregas' farewell speech in the dressing room, after the 2-0 victory against Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup. The Brazilian also added that Fabregas, who recently mustered 500 appearances in English football, will go down as one of the very best to have blessed the Premier League.

Chelsea talisman Eden Hazard also expressed his opinions on the Spaniard's imminent move away from Stamford Bridge.

In case you didn't know...

Due to lack of minutes on the pitch under new boss Maurizio Sarri, Fabregas reportedly wanted out of Stamford Bridge, despite the manager's wish to keep hold of the veteran.

After being substituted in the FA Cup game against the Tricky Trees, the former Barcelona midfielder's goodbyes to the Chelsea crowd cleared the air on a possible move away from West London.

The heart of the matter

After 12 and a half years, including eight at the Emirates, Fabregas has decided to unlock a new chapter in his illustrious career. He hugged his mates, addressed the supporters and shed a few tears before disappearing into the tunnel.

David Luiz, who spent two full seasons with the midfielder, revealed his emotional speech ahead of the advanced talks with the Thierry Henry-led side.

"He did a speech and then after that we all said thank you for him, and hugged him," he said.

He added:

"It's always difficult to lose players, especially like him, because, like I say, he's a world-class player but also I understand it's part of the process, and if it's better for him and better for the club, we have to understand that. One of the best players playing in England was him, everyone knows that."
Advertisement

Eden Hazard, who shared the dressing room with the magical midfielder for four and a half years, boldly claimed that the 31-year-old has given everything for Chelsea. He remarked:

"Since the beginning when he came, we saw it the first year, we won the double together. Top guy on the pitch, off the pitch, a great friend of mine. Just admiration about this guy. I hope he will have a good future. It's a bit hard now, but he's still very good and he will enjoy."

Video

Cesc Fabregas is a true Premier League legend.

What's next?

From his scant appearances as a substitute, Fabregas has illustrated his vision and dominant nature in midfield. He will surely come in handy for AS Monaco, who are hovering over the relegation spots in Ligue 1.

Meanwhile, Chelsea travel to Wembley on 8 January to face-off against bitter rivals Tottenham Hotspur in the Carabao Cup semi-final.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Chelsea Eden Hazard Cesc Fabregas Maurizio Sarri
Akarshak (Ishu) Roy
SENIOR ANALYST
20 years old. Studious observer of cricket and football. Writer at Sportsmonks and Sportwalk. Former writer at MadAboutEpl, The4thOfficial and Soccersouls.
Twitter reacts as Cesc Fabregas bids farewell to Chelsea 
RELATED STORY
Chelsea Transfer news: Blues want to sign English striker...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Cesc Fabregas' Monaco move looks imminent after...
RELATED STORY
Fabregas has given 'everything' to Chelsea, says Hazard
RELATED STORY
Chelsea news: Eden Hazard teases potential Real Madrid move 
RELATED STORY
Sarri hopeful of new deals for David Luiz and Fabregas
RELATED STORY
Hazard contract talks happening every week, says Chelsea...
RELATED STORY
Why Chelsea should sell Cesc Fabregas to AC Milan
RELATED STORY
Pulisic's Transfer Says He's Already A Starter at Chelsea
RELATED STORY
Eden Hazard - The magician at Chelsea and why he can't be...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 22
12 Jan WES ARS 06:00 PM West Ham vs Arsenal
12 Jan BRI LIV 08:30 PM Brighton & Hove Albion vs Liverpool
12 Jan BUR FUL 08:30 PM Burnley vs Fulham
12 Jan CAR HUD 08:30 PM Cardiff City vs Huddersfield Town
12 Jan CRY WAT 08:30 PM Crystal Palace vs Watford
12 Jan LEI SOU 08:30 PM Leicester City vs Southampton
12 Jan CHE NEW 11:00 PM Chelsea vs Newcastle
13 Jan EVE AFC 07:45 PM Everton vs AFC Bournemouth
13 Jan TOT MAN 10:00 PM Tottenham vs Manchester United
15 Jan MAN WOL 01:30 AM Manchester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
AFC Asian Cup 2019
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us