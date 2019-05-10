Chelsea News: Eden Hazard addresses his future after sending the Blues to Europa League final

Chelsea v Eintracht Frankfurt - UEFA Europa League Semi Final : Second Leg

What's the story?

Eden Hazard has revealed that his future is still uncertain at Chelsea, stating that he doesn't know where he will be next season, following the Blues' penalty shootout win over Eintracht Frankfurt in their Europa League semi-final second leg last night.

In case you didn't know...

The 28-year-old has proven himself to be an asset since arriving at Stamford Bridge from Lille in 2012. Hazard has racked up 85 goals and 54 assists for Chelsea in the Premier League, winning two league titles with the London club.

In the current season, the Belgian attacker has played a pivotal role for Chelsea, who have secured a top four finish. Hazard has been directly involved in 31 goals (16 goals, 15 assists) in the league so far and has helped Chelsea to reach the finals of Carabao Cup and Europa League.

Hazard has already proven his calibre against the toughest of opponents and continues to be a major driving force for Chelsea and Belgium. The Belgian proved his class in the World Cup last year and portrayed that he is at the peak of his game throughout the current season.

There is no doubt that Real Madrid are linked with the forward. Hazard is yet to renew his contract with the Blues which expires in 2020. Moreover, he flaunted his admiration for Real Madrid and his desire to play under Zinedine Zidane multiple times in the recent years.

The heart of the matter

Hazard claimed that he is yet to decide his future, after his penalty took Chelsea to the Europa League final.

When asked about his future after the match, the Belgian said:

"I don't think that. I'm only thinking to win something for this club, for this squad.

"If it's my last game I will try to do everything, if it's not we will see. In my mind I don't know yet, I'm just thinking to win games and that's it.

"Today I score, we won, I'm happy, the boys are happy, the fans are happy."

What's next?

Chelsea will travel away to face Leicester City on Sunday, in their last Premier League fixture of the season.

The Blues are set to meet rivals Arsenal in the Europa League final at the end of May.