×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Chelsea News: Eden Hazard heaps praise on Zidane amidst potential Real Madrid move

Gunjan Kochrekar
ANALYST
News
110   //    12 Apr 2019, 18:00 IST

Chelsea FC v Brighton & Hove Albion - Premier League
Chelsea FC v Brighton & Hove Albion - Premier League

What's the news?

Chelsea's Belgian starlet Eden Hazard, who has been heavily linked with Real Madrid since the re-appointment of coach Zinedine Zidane, has heaped praise on the French player turned manager.

In case you didn't know...

Hazard has been linked with Real Madrid after a splendid World Cup last summer, when he guided Belgium to a third-place finish in Russia, and also was reckoned as the best player of the tournament second to Golden Ball winner Luka Modric.

It was perfect timing for the Chelsea Number 10 to move to the Spanish capital, but his fate had other plans. Madrid and Chelsea failed to agree terms for the player, and the winger ended up staying at Stamford Bridge.

This past weekend, the rumours started to fuel up again, after Hazard scored a brilliant brace against West Ham in the Premier League, which made him the player with most number of goal involvements this season.

The Heart of the Matter

According to The Express, after Chelsea's win away from home at Slavia Prague in the Europa League, Hazard was asked about rumours of his transfer to Real Madrid, and the Belgian was clear about his intentions to not talk about the move, but praised Madrid head coach Zinedine Zidane.

He said, “I am not a Real Madrid player. But as a supporter of Zidane, I was very happy that he came back because football needs Zidane. For Real it is good, for the supporters of Real it is good, but for the other teams a bit less, because Real Madrid with Zinedine Zidane win a lot, so it will be difficult.”

About his move, he continued, “My future is not something that I want to talk about right now. There are rumours left and right, but for me, I have another month with Chelsea. The end of the season could be wonderful if we win the Europa League and qualify for the Champions League for next season."

What's next?

Hazard has always been a self-proclaimed supporter of Zinedine Zidane, and that only makes Madrid's chances better to secure the signing of the Belgian star at the end of this season.

Hazard's current club, Chelsea FC visit Anfield on Sunday to face Liverpool in the Premier League, as they continue their fight for the Top 4.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Chelsea Eden Hazard Zinedine Zidane
Gunjan Kochrekar
ANALYST
Gunjan is a Chartered Accountancy final level student, but his passion apart from finance lies in football. He loves writing about the game, especially analyzing the game from the touchline point of view. He also is keen about India's (un)official national game, Cricket, and loves to write about it too.
3 Reasons why Eden Hazard should make a move to Real Madrid
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid Transfer News: Real Madrid Potential Lineup with Eden Hazard| Eden Hazard to Real Madrid
RELATED STORY
Chelsea Transfer News: Hazard approach made just hours after the appointment of Zidane, Real Madrid looking at Chelsea midfielder and more | March 12, 2019
RELATED STORY
Chelsea News: 'I'm focused on Chelsea', says Eden Hazard amid Real Madrid links
RELATED STORY
Twitter teases Eden Hazard's potential Real Madrid move as he scores spectacular brace against West Ham
RELATED STORY
Reports: Real Madrid to pay over €100m as they desperately want to sign Eden Hazard before the season ends
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid Transfer News: Once mind is made up, difficult to change, says Gonzalo Higuain on Eden Hazard transfer
RELATED STORY
Reports: Chelsea eyeing a move for Manchester United target as a potential replacement for Eden Hazard
RELATED STORY
Reports: Real Madrid eyeing move for €90M-rated Chelsea superstar alongside Eden Hazard
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: Should Eden Hazard stay at Chelsea?
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us