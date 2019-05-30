Chelsea News: Eden Hazard hints at joining Real Madrid

Eden Hazard might have already played his last game for Chelsea

What's the story?

Eden Hazard might have played his last ever game in a Chelsea shirt, with the Belgian superstar putting in a sublime performance in the Blues' Europa League final win over Arsenal last night. After the game, Hazard hinted that he is mostly likely to leave Stamford Bridge this summer.

In case you didn't know...

The Belgian winger joined Chelsea from Lille back in 2012 and has been a vital player for the London outfit, helping the club to win two Premier League titles, one FA Cup, one League Cup and two Europa Leagues.

Hazard, who scored twice and provided an assist as Chelsea thumped Arsenal 4-1 in Baku, netted 16 times and set up 15 goals in the 2018-19 Premier League campaign.

Real Madrid have been heavily linked with making a move for Hazard in the summer transfer window, and it seems last night's Europa League final was his final appearance for the Stamford Bridge outfit.

The heart of the matter

Real Madrid have been a long-term admirer of Hazard, with Los Blancos boss Zinedine Zidane being a huge fan of the player. Real Madrid president Florentino Perez admitted that they have been trying to get his signature for years now.

When asked about his future after the Europa League final in Baku, Hazard said:

"I think it's a goodbye, but in football you never know.

"We will decide in a few days - the only target in my mind was to win this final. Maybe now it is the time for a new challenge.

"My dream was to play in the Premier League and I have done that for one of the biggest clubs."

What's next?

Hazard made 352 appearances in all competitions for Chelsea, scoring 110 times. Real Madrid could complete the signing of the Belgian in the coming days.