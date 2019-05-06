Chelsea news: Eden Hazard leaving the Blues would be good for them, claims John Barnes

Eden Hazard remains the top target for Real Madrid.

What's the story?

Maurizio Sarri has been advised to cash in on Chelsea's best player Eden Hazard in the next transfer window by Liverpool legend John Barnes, who says the departure of the Belgian will benefit the club.

Barnes cited the example of Jurgen Klopp, who sold Philippe Coutinho, arguably the club's best player, last summer and still turned the Reds into title challengers this season.

He says Hazard's move away from Stamford Bridge will have a similar effect and bring out the best of the talented squad at Sarri's disposal.

In case you didn't know...

The Belgian captain is one of the handful players who have reached double-digit figures in assists and goals in Europe's top 5 leagues, with 16 goals and 15 assists to his name.

The PFA Player of the Year for the 2014/15 campaign will be out of contract with the London based club in the summer of 2020, but is yet to agree a contract extension.

114 – Since his Premier League debut in August 2012, Eden Hazard has been directly involved in more goals than any other midfielder in the competition (73 goals, 41 assists). Magician. #CHECAR pic.twitter.com/GsNE6tTlMG — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 15, 2018

The heart of the matter...

Hazard, 28, has been with the Blues since 2012 and has been one of the best players in the English top-flight, aside from being a talisman for Chelsea.

LaLiga giants Real Madrid have had a troubling campaign this time around and are said to be keen on adding the fleet-footed winger to their ranks next season.

Amidst the rumors surrounding the 28-yea-olds future, John Barnes, a Liverpool legend has claimed that the player leaving the club might be a blessing in disguise and will allow the club to get even better.

He justified his bold statement by comparing the superb form of the Reds in current season, after Coutinho was let go by the club. He told beIN Sports: (Via Goal)

“I think they [Chelsea] need to get away from Eden Hazard."

“I think Liverpool, when Coutinho left, they were a much better team."

He also pointed out that Hazard's brilliance is hindering other players from playing to their full potential and things will be different once he is out of the picture. He continued:

“I think Hazard influences the team so much that anywhere he goes you have to give him the ball."

“They’ve got good players and they can’t show their worth.”

What's next?

Chelsea will take on Leicester City next week in the final game of the PL campaign, where they at least need a point to secure a Champions League spot next season.

But, before that they host Eintracht Frankfurt in their UEFA Europa League semi-final second leg fixture, with the score from the first leg being 1-1.