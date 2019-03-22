Chelsea news: Eden Hazard trolls former Chelsea star Thibaut Courtois after howler in EURO 2020 qualifier

Hazard claimed Courtois was trying to dribble like him, but failed to do so in yesterday's match.

What's the story?

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois had another night to forget as his dreadful season went from bad to worse with a poor run of form following the former Chelsea shot-stopper even into the international break.

In the 16th minute of their EURO 2020 qualifier, Courtois practically gifted an equalizer to Russia after a howler inside the box. Belgium captain Eden Hazard couldn't help but make a joke at the expense of his former teammate's misery.

In a post-match interview Hazard trolled the current Madrid keeper by saying that he wanted to dribble like him, but it is difficult to do so when you're a goalkeeper.

In case you didn't know...

Courtois moved to LaLiga giants Real Madrid in the summer transfer window last year, after finishing third in the FIFA World Cup in Russia with Belgium.

He also won the Adidas Golden Glove as the tournament's best goalkeeper, prompting the Spanish club to pay Chelsea €38.8m for his services.

Hazard, who is himself being linked with a move to Santiago Bernebau, only has a little more than a year left on his contract with the Blues.

The heart of the matter

Courtois is having a miserable season with Los Blancos between the sticks and has been at the receiving end of criticism from Chelsea and Real Madrid fans alike.

Though he has been much better on international duty, his error yesterday made him a laughing stock, while also allowing Russia to equalize through Denis Cheryshev, who had the easiest job on the pitch.

Hazard, who is known to be a joker off the field, told the media later that the 26-year-old was trying to copy him, but failed. He said: (Via: Mirror)

"Thibaut Courtois watches a lot of videos of my actions and then he tries to copy me."

"The problem is, he is much taller than me, so it isn't that easy."

What's next?

Zidane has arrived at Real Madrid and in his first game, dropped Courtois to the bench. What does the future hold for this unlucky lad? Only time will tell.

