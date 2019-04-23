Chelsea news: "EFL Cup final is harder to reach than Champions League final", says Maurizio Sarri

Rachel Syiemlieh FOLLOW ANALYST News 257 // 23 Apr 2019, 10:03 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Chelsea v Dynamo Kyiv - UEFA Europa League Round of 16: First Leg

What's the story?

Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri has boldly claimed that it is more difficult to reach the EFL Cup final than the Champions League final.

In case you didn't know...

Chelsea made it through to the EFL Cup final but could not get the better of Manchester City and lost on penalties at Wembley in February.

The Blues, who are currently fourth in the Premier League table, following their 2-2 draw with Burnley last night, are battling Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal and Manchester United for a top-four finish.

Sarri's men also have the semi-finals of the UEFA Europa League against Eintracht Frankfurt to prepare for, in another bid to qualify for the Champions League next season.

The heart of the matter

Speaking of the competition in English football, the Italian manager said:

"I know very well that the Premier League is really very difficult. Not forgetting, to reach the final of the League Cup we had to play against Liverpool, against Tottenham, and then the final against Manchester City. It was easier to get to the final in the Champions League I think!

"So it's really very difficult to get in the top four in the Premier League, but in this moment of course when you arrive in the semi-final it will also be really very difficult in the Europa League at this point. You cannot expect something easy, but we have to try in both, it's not time to choose."

The former Napoli boss also addressed Chelsea's chances of qualifying for the Champions League qualification next season.

"At the moment we cannot choose. We have to try in the Premier League, we have to try in the Europa League, but we want to win the Europa League because it's a very important competition, not for going in the Champions League.

Advertisement

"So we have to try in the Premier League to get in the top four. It's not easy for us because we have to play only four matches, but we have to try. I think in the last four, five matches it will be very difficult for every team involved in the fight for the top four, not only for us. I think we can see some very strange results in the last part of the season, we have only to fight and see at the end."

What's next?

Chelsea are next scheduled to face Manchester United on Sunday in a clash that will prove to be crucial in the race for a Premier League top four finish.