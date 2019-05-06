Chelsea news: Fans plead with Eden Hazard to stay in London amidst a potential move to Real Madrid

Gunjan Kochrekar FOLLOW ANALYST News 315 // 06 May 2019, 18:53 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Eden Hazard

What's the News?

Amidst the rumours of Eden Hazard inching closer to a Real Madrid move, Chelsea fans are growing increasingly anxious about wanting Hazard to stay at Stamford Bridge. Some fans even took to the streets of London to plead the Belgian to stay.

In case you didn't know..

The 28-year-old winger has been in the radar of Real Madrid since the beginning of this season after his amazing string of performances at the 2018 World Cup in Russia, where he captained Belgium to a third-place finish.

Zinedine Zidane is back at Real Madrid and club president Florentino Perez has admitted that he has given the French manager a hefty budget to bring back the glory days for Real Madrid. In the scenario, Hazard has been one of the primary targets that Madrid are looking to secure at the end of this season.

After the World Cup last summer, Hazard acknowledged the interest he was attracting from the Spanish capital, and reacted by saying that if given an opportunity, he would love to explore such a progress in his career after 7 wonderful years in London.

The Heart of the Matter

In a recent video on Instagram, some fans were seen screaming, "Stay at Chelsea, stay at Chelsea bro!" at the Belgian, who was driving in a car beside them. Hazard acknowledged the fans with a smile, but zoomed past them as soon as he could, to avoid further confrontation.

Have a look:

Hazard has often come out in public to reveal that Zidane was one of his idols growing up, especially after the 1998 World Cup. Similarly, Zidane also has expressed his admiration for the Belgian saying that he is a very intelligent player on the pitch, and he would take him to Madrid with his eyes closed.

What's ahead?

Chelsea, having secured Champions League qualification for the next season, might just have given Hazard some inspiration to stay. But the intensity at which the rumours are growing day by day only suggests that a move is imminent and highly probable.

Advertisement

Definitely a lot of Chelsea fans are going to be heartbroken if Hazard leaves this summer, not just because of him being one of the top players in the world, but because the club is facing a potential ban which could see them not being able to sign a replacement for the departing Belgian.

It is going to be a big loss to the Premier League if Hazard decides to leave.