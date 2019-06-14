×
Chelsea News: Former Liverpool striker Dean Saunders urges Lampard to take Chelsea managerial job

Suprodip Ghosal
ANALYST
News
133   //    14 Jun 2019, 21:29 IST

Frank Lampard has been linked with replacing Sarri at Chelsea
What's the story?

Former Liverpool striker Dean Saunders is of the opinion that Frank Lampard should take the Chelsea managerial job if the opportunity arises as he may not get another shot at it in the future.

In case you didn’t know…

Chelsea legend Lampard started his managerial career by taking charge of Derby County last summer. Although he helped Derby to reach the Championship playoff final last season, he couldn't guide the club back to the Premier League as the Rams lost to Aston Villa. At Derby, he has managed Fikayo Tomori and Mason Mount, who were loaned from Chelsea last season. It is believed that Maurizio is close to leaving Chelsea for Juventus, and Lampard has been tipped as one of the managers to replace the Italian at Stamford Bridge.

The heart of the matter

Ex-Liverpool striker Saunders feels if Lampard gets the chance to manage Chelsea, he should not pass on the opportunity as he may not be offered it again.

"Well he had a big budget at Derby," Saunders said on talkSPORT.
"The board must have said to him ‘we need to get promoted', so that's his job description, ‘get us promoted'.
"He nearly did it, he seems popular at the club.
"I've been speaking to a lot of Derby fans who really like him and don't want him to leave.
"But you don't get the chance to be the manager of Chelsea very often. Football's fickle, so take the job.
"On your point about that it will come back around for Frank - not if he gets sacked a couple of times at other clubs.
"Steve Bruce was obviously being lined up to be Manchester United manager all his career - never got there.
"Ideally he could have five seasons at Derby and then take the Chelsea job, so you've learnt and learnt and learnt, you never stop learning.
“But when it comes along you’ve got to grab it.
“You’re never ready because when you’re managing things happen every day that you’ve never seen before.
“You never stop learning when you’re managing, so when will he ever be ready?
“If you get offered the Chelsea job right now, Frank, he has to take it.”

What’s next?

If Lampard does get the Chelsea job, he could be managing a few of his former teammates such as Cesar Azpilicueta and David Luiz.

Tags:
Premier League 2019-20 Chelsea Derby County Maurizio Sarri Chelsea Transfer News Frank Lampard Net Worth
