Chelsea news: Former manager expects Eden Hazard to join Real Madrid

Eden Hazard has been linked with a move away from Chelsea in the recent weeks

What's the story?

Former Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho expects Eden Hazard to leave the Londoners to join Real Madrid this summer.

In case you didn't know...

Eden Hazard is among the best players in the world at the moment and he has been a consistent performer for the Blues ever since he joined the club from Lille in 2012. He has played 245 league games for the Blues thus far and won the Chelsea Player of the Season accolade four times.

The Belgium international registered 16 goals and 15 assists in 37 league games during the 2018-19 season and won the Premier League Playmaker of the Season accolade. However, he has been linked with a move away from the club during the last few months, with Real Madrid being the favorites to secure his services. His current contract with the Blues will expire at the end of the next season and he is likely to move away from the club this summer.

The heart of the matter

Former Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho said that Chelsea's Europa League clash against Arsenal is likely to be the Eden Hazard's last game for the Blues.

Jose Mourinho expects Eden Hazard to join Real Madrid https://t.co/M4gnG8n9Me — Metro Sport (@Metro_Sport) May 24, 2019

He said:

“It looks like it is the last match in blue for Eden Hazard.

“He is a player that was crucial for Chelsea's success in this last generation and Eden also will try to be what he is the majority of the time - a fantastic player on the pitch.

“He will want to win and possibly go to Real Madrid with a last trophy for Chelsea.”

What's next?

Chelsea will square off against Arsenal in the final of the UEFA Europa League at the Baku Olympic Stadium on May 30.