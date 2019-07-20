×
Chelsea News: Frank Lampard discusses futures of Kurt Zouma and Kenedy at Stamford Bridge

Akarshak (Ishu) Roy
SENIOR ANALYST
469   //    20 Jul 2019, 10:30 IST

Kawasaki Frontale v Chelsea - Preseason Friendly
Kawasaki Frontale v Chelsea - Preseason Friendly

What's the story?

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard has discussed the futures of young stars Kenedy and Kurt Zouma, who can both make a case for themselves with impressive displays and the right 'attitude and play'. The Chelsea manager wasn't very certain about the former's availability but he clearly asserted how desperately he wants Zouma to remain with the first team.

In case you didn't know...

Frank Lampard suffered his first defeat in the blazing conditions at Japan to Kawasaki Frontale, losing the game by 1-0. Post completion of the game, the Chelsea manager shared his thoughts on the defeat and lifted the lid on the immediate futures of the aforementioned Chelsea players.

Meanwhile, Zouma and Kenedy have undergone loan spells elsewhere in the last few seasons. While the center back was at Everton, Kenedy helped Rafael Benitez and Newcastle restore their Premier League status.

The heart of the matter

On the Frenchman, Lampard expressed his contentment and underlined the competitive spirit Zouma possesses. He said:

"Kurt is a very good defender, a very good person and professional, and I want him here, simple as that. We are competitive with the center-backs we’ve got in the team.
He had a very good season at Everton and I understand why they want him, but he’s a Chelsea player and I want him. He’s working really hard and if he competes for a position and plays well this season then he plays."

According to Lampard, Kenedy has what it takes to be at the top level. He remarked:

"With Kenedy, my feeling coming into a big squad with a transfer ban, is that I need to assess the players for as long as I can in pre-season to make sure we pick the right squad.
If Kenedy continues to show the attitude and play the way he did today he is making a great case to stay having been on loan in recent seasons. Nobody is in or out of the squad or has had a line drawn under or over them. Everybody is competing to stay in it."

What's next?

The Blues will be aiming to win games and display passion and grit on the field. They take on Barcelona on 23 July.

