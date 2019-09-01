Chelsea News: Frank Lampard explains rationale behind substitutions against Sheffield United

What's the story?

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard has explained the reasons behind the substitutions of Michy Batshuayi and development squad star Billy Gilmour against Sheffield United. According to the 41-year-old, Gilmour was the only like-for-like midfielder available, while Batshuayi would bring in some energy.

In case you didn't know...

Chelsea suffered a disappointing draw against Sheffield United after taking an initial two-goal lead inside the first 45 minutes. A substandard second-half performance led to two goals for the visitors, who dug in and took away one point from Stamford Bridge.

Tammy Abraham netted twice to continue his goal-scoring run, while Callum Robinson and a Kurt Zouma own goal resulted in two goals for the Blades.

When the scoreline read 2-1 late on, Lampard made a double-change in the form of Batsuayi and Gilmour who replaced Abraham and Mateo Kovacic. A defensive change would've been more appropriate while introducing a youngster when the game is right in the balance didn't make sense to many.

Not to mention, Lampard could have relied on the experience and hold-up play of Olivier Giroud as well.

The heart of the matter

However, the Chelsea boss believes his substitutions were far from 'bold'. He explained:

"It was not bold because it was one for one in both positions. Kovacic was on his haunches and blatantly tired. Billy Gilmour is a midfield player who I had on the bench. And Michy was to bring some energy where Tammy had been our best player in the game clearly. Other people can make what they want with that but I wasn’t being clever at 2-1, I was trying to see the game out."

The former Chelsea midfielder also hailed 18-year-old Gilmour, adding:

"I have faith in Billy to come though. He is going to have a big future but we have an injury to N’Golo in midfield who we all know is a fantastic player for us and Billy is on the bench, as simple as that. We have a ban and the squad is what the squad is."

What's next?

Chelsea showcased defensive fragility again as they dropped points yet again. Lampard and Co. will travel to the Molineux next to face Wolves on September 14, post the international break.