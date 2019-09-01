Chelsea News: Frank Lampard highlights the team's main problem after Sheffield United draw

Chelsea FC v Sheffield United - Premier League

What's the story?

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard has provided insight on his side's major issues at present, citing 'conceding as a team' and lapses in concentration as the primary reasons behind the Blues' indifferent run of form.

According to the club's record goalscorer, one must look beyond specific individual errors and analyze the team's collective mistakes as a whole.

In case you didn't know...

Chelsea have suffered an inconsistent start to life under new manager Lampard, mustering just five points from a possible 12 in August, in the Premier League. Besides, they also lost out on penalties to Liverpool in the UEFA Super Cup.

A first victory against newcomers Norwich City looked like Lampard was launched at the Bridge, but his troops surrendered a two-goal lead in the second half to only take away a solitary point ahead of the international break.

Callum Robinson and a Kurt Zouma own-goal helped Sheffield United salvage a draw away from home.

The heart of the matter

Highlighting the team's prime problem, Lampard remarked:

"It is not the defense, it is conceding as a team so the lack of concentration or mistakes for the goals are moments when you defend as a team, as much as you attack as a team."

He further pointed out:

"We concede because we switch off in a game that should be comfortably seen out at 2-0 up.

That is not to disrespect Sheffield United, 2-0 is not the end of the story. I was clear with the players at half-time that this can either be 3-0, and okay then this could be nice, or a potential 2-2 on our hands and the disappointing fact is the first goal as much as anything because that allowed it to happen. We only have ourselves to look at as a group, not individuals."

What's next?

Chelsea are set to rub shoulders against Wolves on 14 September, at the Molineux Stadium.

With the likes of Antonio Rudiger, Pedro and probably, N'Golo Kante expected to slot back into the matchday squad, Lampard is surely to be boosted with a larger pool of players to pick his best XI from.