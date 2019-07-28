Chelsea News: Frank Lampard revisits his early days as a footballer, explains how his family's support helps him in management

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard has opened up on his early steps as a young boy, and how the football culture was ingrained into him at that tender age. He also explained how his family has played a crucial role in moulding him as an individual, player and now a manager.

Frank Lampard is regarded as one of the best midfielders to have played the game, and arguably Chelsea Football Club's finest player. In a career that spanned for just over two decades, the 41-year-old donned the famous blue for 13 long years.

He is the club's record goalscorer, despite having played most of his football in the middle of the park. All in all, Lampard netted 211 goals in 648 appearances for the Pensioners.

After having hung his boots a couple of years back, Lampard returned to the footballing scene as a manager. Largely successful in his first year in management, the Englishman took Derby County to the Championship play-offs final, where they eventually lost out to Aston Villa.

However, just after a season in charge at Pride Park, 'Super Frankie' joined his very own club following the departure of Maurizio Sarri. For someone who hails from a rich footballing heritage, it comes as no surprise that Lampard fell in love with the game at a very young age.

Speaking to the official club website, he nostalgically revealed:

"I remember every photo that was at home of me when I was a very young boy, and there was a football on the floor or in my hand. That’s how I grew up."

He continued:

"I remember the first time I went to my local park to join my local football team. I remember vividly joining in and being nervous, but from then on every day I came home from school I went to go and play football. At the weekends I wanted to play football. Those are beautiful memories for me from when I was growing up."

Lampard expounded on why having his predecessors as people who were connected to football helped him, adding:

"Coming from a footballing family certainly helped me as a player. From a very young age I had a father who played football, and an uncle who played football. I had lots of knowledge passed down to me from a really young age, and I think without that help from within my family, it would have been very difficult to become a professional footballer."

He also shed light on the management side of it, concluding:

"Moving onto management, it helps me because I always have help at home. I always have done. With my knowledge of the game and how I feel about football, it can hopefully help me in my managerial years."

Frank Lampard would be hoping to bring in all the experience and acquired knowledge as he continues to prepare his Chelsea side for the forthcoming season. The Blues next take on Red Bull Salzburg on 31 July.