Chelsea News: Frank Lampard revisits his two greatest successes as a Blue; claims he always loved playing at Stamford Bridge 

Akarshak (Ishu) Roy
SENIOR ANALYST
News
170   //    28 Jul 2019, 14:18 IST

Frank Lampard
Frank Lampard

What's the story?

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard has opened up on two of his most indelible moments as a player for the West London side. He claimed that he still has great memories of the Premier League title win in 2005 and the Champions League parade in 2012, where according to the former midfielder, every Blues fan in the streets was out to celebrate with the club.

In case you didn't know...

In a 13-year stint at Chelsea that was laden with trophies, recognition and excellence, Frank Lampard scripted his own tale at Stamford Bridge. He boasted a staggering 648 appearances for the English giants, amassing a club record 211 goals.

Lampard was a special talent, owing to his remarkable ability to find the back of the net on the biggest of occasions, from the most absurd zones of the pitch. More so, he was an all-round midfielder with all the skills in the book and a leader, of course.

Now, Lampard along with another true Blue is Jody Morris has returned to Stamford Bridge as the manager. His appointment as expected, stimulated a pinch of excitement and the feel-good factor among the faithful.

The heart of the matter

Lampard would definitely be hoping to emulate his successes at Chelsea again, but this time from the hot seat and not the pitch. Reliving his previous experiences, he said:

"My memories of the celebrations when we won the Premier League for the first time in 2005 are great. We came home to Stamford Bridge and we had about 250,000 fans for the bus tour in the streets around the stadium. It was very special and emotional."

Lampard obviously, couldn't help but mention the famous UCL triumph that added glitter to Chelsea's history. He elaborated:

"Then when we won the Champions League in 2012, even more so. Seemingly every Chelsea fan was in the street to support us and we celebrated all together."

The 41-year-old was a favorite at Stamford Bridge, and he too, enjoyed playing every home game.

"As a player my special place was Stamford Bridge. I loved playing at home and feeling the support of the home crowd," Lampard concluded.

What's next?

Lampard and his Chelsea unit are preparing hard for the new season through friendlies, with the next one scheduled to take place later today against Reading.

