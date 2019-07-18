Chelsea News: Frank Lampard says he has spoken to Callum Hudson-Odoi amid transfer speculation, believes the winger can be vital to the team

Bohemians FC v Chelsea FC - Pre-Season Friendly

What's the story?

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard has openly explained the Callum Hudson-Odoi situation from his perspective. According to the former midfielder, the teenager can be central to the team's style and fortunes.

Lampard also added that he has spoken to Hudson-Odoi regarding his long-term future at Stamford Bridge, but confirmed that he isn't overly confident of the scenario.

In case you didn't know...

Callum Hudson-Odoi is probably the brightest young prospect across the English footballing landscape, but lack of opportunities earlier last season and a hat-trick of tempting bids from German powerhouse Bayern Munich inflicted a major cause for uncertainty.

Much like Jadon Sancho, who switched from Manchester City to Bundesliga to pursue more minutes on the pitch at a tender age, Hudson-Odoi was backed to replace star players in Frank Ribery and Arjen Robben from the word go.

However, Chelsea managed to keep hold of their explosive forward by rejecting all bids from Bayern.

The heart of the matter

Despite that, there's no guarantee that Hudson-Odoi will play for Chelsea in the coming seasons, as he hasn't opted to extend a contract that only runs until the end of the forthcoming season.

Frank Lampard has asserted that he wants to restore what he believes is the 'Chelsea identity' among his players, which also applies to Callum Hudson-Odoi. Lampard said:

"I want players at this club who are not passing through, not here as a means to another move. The fans relate to passion, work ethic, players that love the badge."

On the player situation, he remarked:

Advertisement

"There's two things, there's the football side which I'm completely involved in - and then making sure the contract is signed, which I'm not. So to say I'm confident would mean I know every side, I don't, I leave that to the club. What I do know is that the club want Callum to sign."

'Super Frankie' further elaborated:

"Callum knows how I feel, I've spoken to him. I think he can be absolutely central to this team. We all care for the players at this club, particularly the young players - it's important I show that. Then the decision will be his and the club's together."

What's next?

While the youngster continues on his road to recovery, the Chelsea side continue their pre-season tour in Japan.