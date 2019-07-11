×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Chelsea News: Frank Lampard to focus on fitness after Blues' first pre-season game

Sayan Chatterjee
ANALYST
News
159   //    11 Jul 2019, 18:34 IST
Bohemians FC v Chelsea FC - Pre-Season Friendly
Bohemians FC v Chelsea FC - Pre-Season Friendly

What's the story?

Chelsea coach Frank Lampard has pointed out where the team needs to improve following a 1-1 draw against Bohemians. Lampard stated his plans to have fit players and insisted that he was pleased with the result.

In case you didn't know

Chelsea hired club legend Frank Lampard as their new coach to replace Maurizio Sarri who left the Blues to join Serie A giants Juventus. Sarri had managed Chelsea for just one year. When Sarri was in-charge, Chelsea finished third in the Premier League and won the Europa League.

After Sarri's exit was officially announced, Lampard was heavily linked with a return to Stamford Bridge. The club legend enjoyed a one year stint with Championship side Derby County. At last, after weeks of speculation, Lampard eventually signed a three-year deal with his former club.

Under Lampard, the Blues started their pre-season with a draw. The Premier League giants took an early lead thanks to Michy Batshuayi but Eric Molloy scored a late equaliser in Dublin.

The heart of the matter

Lampard was pleased with how his team performed but believes fitness remains an issue.

Speaking after the game and reported on Chelsea's website, Lampard said,

"It was a tough game for us. We haven’t been back for long and this was our first game after just a few days so there was a bit of pressure on the lads to work today."
"We’ve been working them very hard and we did the same this morning as well. I want to stretch them because that’s what pre-season is all about."

Lampard elaborated that his main aim was to see his players be fit. He commented,

Advertisement
"We wanted to win obviously because you always do but it’s not about that at this point – it’s about individuals getting fit and pushing themselves to the limit."
"We were pleased with the outcome and I thought some of the performances, particularly from some of the young lads, were really good."

Adding on about his future plans, the manager said,

"I have a way of working that can be taxing on the players and we wanted to get straight into it. We have to because we want fitness and intensity in our game."
I’m happy not just with how they’ve practically done things but with their attitude in taking everything on."

What's next?

Chelsea will next face St Patrick’s Athletic on Saturday.

Tags:
Premier League 2019-20 Chelsea Frank Lampard Michy Batshuayi
Advertisement
Chelsea: 3 reasons why Frank Lampard is a great appointment for the Blues
RELATED STORY
Chelsea News: Blues could move for Frank Lampard as next manager 
RELATED STORY
Chelsea News: Frank Lampard confirmed as the New Head Coach 
RELATED STORY
5 youngsters that are likely to be given more game time under Frank Lampard
RELATED STORY
Twitter explodes as Chelsea announces Frank Lampard as their new manager
RELATED STORY
Chelsea: Blues given permission to talk to Frank Lampard to fill managerial vacancy
RELATED STORY
4 things Frank Lampard needs to work on at Chelsea
RELATED STORY
3 Chelsea outcasts who are set for revival under Frank Lampard 
RELATED STORY
Chelsea News: Blues are set to bring in Frank Lampard as the replacement for Maurizio Sarri
RELATED STORY
What Chelsea and fans need to understand if they appoint Frank Lampard
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us