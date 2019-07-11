Chelsea News: Frank Lampard to focus on fitness after Blues' first pre-season game

Sayan Chatterjee FOLLOW ANALYST News 159 // 11 Jul 2019, 18:34 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Bohemians FC v Chelsea FC - Pre-Season Friendly

What's the story?

Chelsea coach Frank Lampard has pointed out where the team needs to improve following a 1-1 draw against Bohemians. Lampard stated his plans to have fit players and insisted that he was pleased with the result.

In case you didn't know

Chelsea hired club legend Frank Lampard as their new coach to replace Maurizio Sarri who left the Blues to join Serie A giants Juventus. Sarri had managed Chelsea for just one year. When Sarri was in-charge, Chelsea finished third in the Premier League and won the Europa League.

After Sarri's exit was officially announced, Lampard was heavily linked with a return to Stamford Bridge. The club legend enjoyed a one year stint with Championship side Derby County. At last, after weeks of speculation, Lampard eventually signed a three-year deal with his former club.

Under Lampard, the Blues started their pre-season with a draw. The Premier League giants took an early lead thanks to Michy Batshuayi but Eric Molloy scored a late equaliser in Dublin.

The heart of the matter

Lampard was pleased with how his team performed but believes fitness remains an issue.

Speaking after the game and reported on Chelsea's website, Lampard said,

"It was a tough game for us. We haven’t been back for long and this was our first game after just a few days so there was a bit of pressure on the lads to work today."

"We’ve been working them very hard and we did the same this morning as well. I want to stretch them because that’s what pre-season is all about."

Lampard elaborated that his main aim was to see his players be fit. He commented,

Advertisement

"We wanted to win obviously because you always do but it’s not about that at this point – it’s about individuals getting fit and pushing themselves to the limit."

"We were pleased with the outcome and I thought some of the performances, particularly from some of the young lads, were really good."

Adding on about his future plans, the manager said,

"I have a way of working that can be taxing on the players and we wanted to get straight into it. We have to because we want fitness and intensity in our game."

I’m happy not just with how they’ve practically done things but with their attitude in taking everything on."

What's next?

Chelsea will next face St Patrick’s Athletic on Saturday.