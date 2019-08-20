Chelsea News: Gary Cahill says he would have relished playing under Frank Lampard

Gary Cahill left Chelsea for Crystal Palace this summer

What's the story?

Former Chelsea skipper Gary Cahill has jokingly stated that ‘it's a shame’ Frank Lampard wasn’t the Blues' manager last season, adding that he would have loved to play under his former teammate. Further, the center back also opened up on his Stamford Bridge exit.

In case you didn't know...

Frank Lampard was appointed as the Chelsea manager ahead of the current season after Maurizio Sarri decided to leave the club in order to take charge at Juventus.

The Englishman enjoyed a successful playing career with the Blues and helped them win more than 10 major trophies, including three Premier League titles and one Champions League trophy. He also won the Chelsea Player of the Season award three times.

On the other hand, Gary Cahill played 191 league games for Chelsea between 2012 and 2019. He left the Blues for Crystal Palace for a free transfer this summer after struggling for game time under Sarri last campaign.

The heart of the matter

Speaking to talkSPORT, Cahill said:

"It’s a shame he [Lampard] wasn’t in last year when I was there."

"No, I’m only joking. It would have been very interesting to work under him, especially when you’ve play with him and know what he’s like, it would have been an experience I would have relished."

He also spoke about his Chelsea exit, elucidating:

"Leaving Chelsea was sad, but naturally everything has to come to an end. It was certainly the right time for me to go from that club and I have nothing but positive things to say about the club. There’s no issue there. It was just naturally the right time to go."

What's next?

Gary Cahill and Crystal Palace travel to Old Trafford to take on Manchester United on 24 August, while Lampard and co. will be looking for their first win of the season when they square off against Norwich City at Carrow Road.