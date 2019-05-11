Chelsea News: 'I can try to speak to him, but it is not easy'- Maurizio Sarri opens up about superstar's future

Chelsea v Eintracht Frankfurt - UEFA Europa League Semi Final: Second Leg

What's the story?

Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri has opened up about Eden Hazard's future, claiming that Europa League win may not be enough for Hazard to stay with the Blues.

The Belgian will enter the last year of his contract next season and he is yet to renew his deal with Chelsea amid rumors regarding a possible move to Real Madrid.

In case you didn't know...

With 16 goals and 15 assists in the Premier League, Hazard has been one of the best players this season. There is no doubt that the 28-year-old is one of the most complete attackers around and he has been directly involved in more goals than any other player in the Premier League.

In the current season, Hazard has played a pivotal role in Chelsea's top four finish in the Premier League. He has also helped the London club to reach the finals of the Carabao Cup and the Europa League.

Unfortunately, Chelsea has been dealt with a ban from registering new players for two transfer windows, which does not help their case. Moreover, he has flaunted his admiration for Real Madrid and his desire to play under Zinedine Zidane multiple times in recent years.

The heart of the matter

Sarri has claimed that it is very difficult to talk to Hazard about his future.

Speaking in a news conference, the Chelsea boss said:

"I don't know, I don't know. If Hazard is thinking that the history here is finished, then in his mind it is finished."

"I can try to speak to him, but it is not easy. It's not easy because of course I want Hazard, but I want Hazard with a very high level of motivation."

"As you know you have to ask the club because I am not in control of the market. I am not in charge of the renewal of the contract, so I am not able to answer,"

"I can only speak to the player but like a father, not like a manager. Also, if I speak to him, I will not tell you anything, it's a discussion between a father and a son."

What's next?

Chelsea will face Leicester City next in the Premier League.