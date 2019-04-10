×
Chelsea News: 'I'm focused on Chelsea', says Eden Hazard amid Real Madrid links

Yash Sharma
ANALYST
News
39   //    10 Apr 2019, 15:16 IST

Chelsea FC v West Ham United - Premier League
Chelsea FC v West Ham United - Premier League

What's the story?

In a recent interview with the US-based media outlet ESPN, Chelsea ace Eden Hazard has insisted that he'll be making a decision on his future at the Stamford Bridge, at the end of the season.

In case you didn't know..

Coming through the ranks of French outfit LOSC Lille, Hazard joined Chelsea for a reported fee of €35 million in 2012. Since then, the left-winger has been an undisputable figure at Stamford Bridge.

Having spent six seasons in the British capital, the Belgian winger opened up on his desires to play for the 13-time European champions Real Madrid last summer. The Londoners rejected a transfer bid in the region of €100 from the 33-time La Liga champions last season.

However, with the player's insatiable desires to don the white shirt and the fear of losing him for free, next year, the EPL giants have slapped a fee of €100 million euros for the signatures of the talismanic forward.

In the current season, the 28-year-old has scored 17 goals and provided 12 assists in 41 appearances across all competitions.

The heart of the matter

Speaking about his future with Chelsea amid Real Madrid links, Eden Hazard said:

"I'm just focused on Chelsea.
One month to play, top four, try to win the Europa League. For the fans, I think the most important thing is when they see me on the pitch they just think that my head is with Chelsea.
So we'll see after."

What's next?

Following a 2-0 win over West Ham United in the Premier League where Eden Hazard scored a brilliant brace to seal the third successive league win for the Blues, Maurizio Sarri's men will face Czech outfit, SK Slavia Prague in the UEFA Europa League.

Yash Sharma
ANALYST
