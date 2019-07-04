×
Chelsea news: 'If they were to finish in the top four that would be an amazing season', says Jamie Redknapp

Uday Partap Singh
ANALYST
News
283   //    04 Jul 2019, 21:22 IST

Chelsea have appointed Frank Lampard as the new manager
Chelsea have appointed Frank Lampard as the new manager

What's the story?

Former Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur midfielder, Jamie Redknapp has said that a top-four finish would be amazing for Frank Lampard in his debut season but the Blues need to be realistic too.

In case you didn't know...

After weeks of speculations, Chelsea have finally unveiled former player Frank Lampard as the new manager of the club. The Englishman will replace Maurizio Sarri, who left the Blues for Juventus last month.

The 41-year-old featured in 429 league games during his playing career with the Blues and he scored 147 goals in the EPL. He helped the club win more than 10 major trophies, including three Premier League titles and one Champions League trophy.

Lampard has just one year of managerial experience under his belt, with Derby County in the Championship. He guided the Rams to the Championship play-offs last season but the club lost in the final.

The heart of the matter

Speaking to Sky Sports, Jamie Redknapp said Chelsea supporters ought to be realistic about their hopes of finishing in the top four next season.

He said,

"The expectation will be to finish in the top four, but they've got to be realistic. I think there'll be moments in the season where it will be a struggle, because of the Hazard effect."
"It doesn't matter what manager you have - Guardiola, Mourinho, anyone - they are going to struggle without that quality of player."
"But if they were to finish in the top four, that would be an amazing season considering the embargo and everything else."
He also believes that Lampard's return to the club is a great move for both parties. Redknapp mentioned,

“It’s a great move, not just for Frank but for Chelsea too. It’s astute, you need someone who can stabilise the club somewhat when you’ve lost your best player and are under a transfer embargo."
“They’ve got one of their own, the fans adore him. He’ll need time, there’ll be a lot of changes; you can’t bring in any personnel to replace a big star name like Eden Hazard. He’ll need to be given time, but he will – because he’s Frank Lampard.”

What's next?

Frank Lampard will make his debut as a Chelsea manager against Bohemians FC in a pre-season friendly next week.


