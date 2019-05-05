×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Chelsea News: 'It's been really terrible for me personally'- Star player reveals his frustration ahead of his imminent departure

Sayan Chatterjee
ANALYST
News
98   //    05 May 2019, 16:18 IST
Chelsea v Derby County - Carabao Cup Fourth Round
Chelsea v Derby County - Carabao Cup Fourth Round

What's the story?

Chelsea star Gary Cahill did not hide his frustration ahead of his farewell, claiming that the end of his Blues career has been terrible.

In case you didn't know

Gary Cahill arrived at Stamford Bridge from Bolton for a reported fee of £7 million and his seven year long Chelsea career will come to an end at the end of the season. The center-back has been one of the pivotal players for the Blues over the years, and became the captain of the team after the departure of John Terry.

Cahill has won everything there is to win in football with Chelsea, which notably includes two Premier League titles and one UEFA Champions League in his seven year stint. Cahill's contract will end after the end of 2018/19 season, and the end will be bitter considering that he has not featured much since the arrival of Maurizio Sarri.

The 33-year-old has played only seven times for Chelsea in the current season, and evidently, Cahill is way down in the pecking order under Sarri.

The heart of the matter

Speaking to The Telegraph, Cahill said:

"It's been really terrible for me personally. It will just be erased out of my head when I leave Chelsea. My last memory will be last season's FA Cup final.
"It's been very difficult. I have played on a regular basis over the previous six seasons and I've won everything with Chelsea, so to be watching from the stands is something I didn't expect."

Cahill also made his views clear regarding Chelsea boss Sarri.

"If you are not playing a player, any player, for two, three, four games, then you don't have to give a reason for that. But if it gets to eight or nine games, then you have to explain the situation. What's going on? But the manager hasn't done that."
Advertisement
"I see some of the situations with players who won the title with Chelsea, not just myself, and it just hasn't been right. It makes it very hard for me to have respect for someone who has not respected what some of us have won with the club."

What's next?

Chelsea will host Watford in the Premier League tonight.

Tags:
Premier League 2018-19 Chelsea Gary Cahill Maurizio Sarri Stamford Bridge Stadium Premier League Teams
Advertisement
Premier League 2018-19: Is Maurizio Sarri really responsible for Chelsea's woes?
RELATED STORY
Chelsea news: Chelsea legend feels that Sarri has been treated unfairly, John Terry talking about his superstitions and more | 28 March 2019
RELATED STORY
Chelsea News: John Terry reveals his favourite player and manager 
RELATED STORY
It's very hard to respect Sarri - Cahill to depart Chelsea with sour taste
RELATED STORY
Chelsea transfer ban: A blessing in disguise? Not really  
RELATED STORY
Chelsea Transfer News - Blues linked to top manager, Brazilian winger may be on his way out and other stories - Tuesday, 5th February 2019
RELATED STORY
'I think Pogba is a great option for Real Madrid right now'- Former midfielder gives his verdict on Real Madrid targets
RELATED STORY
Manchester United and Chelsea could sign major PSG superstar, Red Devils want Chelsea star and more EPL Transfer News: May 1, 2019
RELATED STORY
Premier League transfer news: Real Madrid complete deal to bring Hazard ahead of El Clasico, Chelsea midfielder to be signed permanently and more - February 6, 2019
RELATED STORY
Reports: Chelsea reject €82 million bid for Hazard, want at least €100-€120 million for the Belgian
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us