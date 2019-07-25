×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Chelsea News: Jorginho clears the air on his future, hopes to stay at West London for a long time

Akarshak (Ishu) Roy
SENIOR ANALYST
News
122   //    25 Jul 2019, 14:22 IST

Fulham FC v Chelsea FC - Premier League
Fulham FC v Chelsea FC - Premier League

What's the story?

Chelsea star Jorginho has lifted the lid on his long-term future at Stamford Bridge, claiming that despite the return of former boss Maurizio Sarri to Juventus, his heart remains in London.

Confirming he’ll stay at Chelsea amid speculation over a supposed return to Italy, the midfielder added that he hopes to serve the club for a long period of time.

In case you didn't know...

After spending three years at Napoli under the astute stewardship of Maurizio Sarri, Jorginho followed the Italian to Chelsea, where he remained a mainstay at the heart of midfield last season.

However, after the shock departure of the 60-year-old, it was expected that Jorginho would look elsewhere.

The midfielder albeit, has rubbished such rumors and claimed that he is ready to adept, adopt and adapt to new methods and systems under new boss Frank Lampard, whose arrival marks a ‘new chapter.’

The heart of the matter

Reflecting on the same, he stated:

”Sarri was my manager and we worked together for four years but now is another chapter. He has left and I am staying here at Chelsea. I’m very happy in London, I have a long contract and I hope to be here for a long time.”

Although Jorginho drew mixed remarks for his performances last season, he mustered 37 appearances in the Premier League and also helped Chelsea to the Europa League trophy. This season, the central midfielder is confident of bettering his performances and helping the team further. He added:

“I learnt a lot last season in terms of the intensity and to be aggressive in our system so I believe I can help my team-mates a lot this year. We want to win every game and we have to try to do this. We have to think only about the next game and then the next game and then the next game, and see what happens.”

What's next?

Jorginho and Chelsea are presently preparing for their forthcoming fixture against Reading, slated on Sunday.

Tags:
Premier League 2019-20 Chelsea Jorge Luiz Frello Filho(Jorginho)
Advertisement
Chelsea News: Jorginho opens up on adapting to Frank Lampard’s change in style ahead of the new season
RELATED STORY
Jorginho unshaken after Sarri's swift exit from Chelsea
RELATED STORY
Jorginho hopes Sarri stays and warns against 'betrayal' of Napoli fans
RELATED STORY
Barcelona 1-2 Chelsea: 5 Chelsea players who impressed the most 
RELATED STORY
Chelsea News: Jorginho hopes Sarri stays at Chelsea and warns that Napoli fans 'could treat it as betrayal' if he joins Juventus
RELATED STORY
Jorginho unsure if Sarri will stay at Chelsea amid Juve links
RELATED STORY
Chelsea Transfer News: Sarri wants Kovacic to be signed permanently
RELATED STORY
The reasons for the inefficiency of Sarri-ball at Chelsea
RELATED STORY
Lampard wants Zouma to stay at Chelsea
RELATED STORY
3 ways in which Maurizio Sarri's departure would affect Chelsea negatively
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2019-20
Matches Points Table
Week 1
10 Aug LIV NOR 12:30 AM Liverpool vs Norwich
10 Aug WES MAN 05:00 PM West Ham vs Manchester City
10 Aug AFC SHE 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Sheffield United
10 Aug BUR SOU 07:30 PM Burnley vs Southampton
10 Aug CRY EVE 07:30 PM Crystal Palace vs Everton
10 Aug WAT BRI 07:30 PM Watford vs Brighton & Hove Albion
10 Aug TOT AST 10:00 PM Tottenham vs Aston Villa
11 Aug LEI WOL 06:30 PM Leicester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
11 Aug NEW ARS 06:30 PM Newcastle vs Arsenal
11 Aug MAN CHE 09:00 PM Manchester United vs Chelsea
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Ligue 1
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us