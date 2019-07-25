Chelsea News: Jorginho clears the air on his future, hopes to stay at West London for a long time

What's the story?

Chelsea star Jorginho has lifted the lid on his long-term future at Stamford Bridge, claiming that despite the return of former boss Maurizio Sarri to Juventus, his heart remains in London.

Confirming he’ll stay at Chelsea amid speculation over a supposed return to Italy, the midfielder added that he hopes to serve the club for a long period of time.

In case you didn't know...

After spending three years at Napoli under the astute stewardship of Maurizio Sarri, Jorginho followed the Italian to Chelsea, where he remained a mainstay at the heart of midfield last season.

However, after the shock departure of the 60-year-old, it was expected that Jorginho would look elsewhere.

The midfielder albeit, has rubbished such rumors and claimed that he is ready to adept, adopt and adapt to new methods and systems under new boss Frank Lampard, whose arrival marks a ‘new chapter.’

The heart of the matter

Reflecting on the same, he stated:

”Sarri was my manager and we worked together for four years but now is another chapter. He has left and I am staying here at Chelsea. I’m very happy in London, I have a long contract and I hope to be here for a long time.”

Although Jorginho drew mixed remarks for his performances last season, he mustered 37 appearances in the Premier League and also helped Chelsea to the Europa League trophy. This season, the central midfielder is confident of bettering his performances and helping the team further. He added:

“I learnt a lot last season in terms of the intensity and to be aggressive in our system so I believe I can help my team-mates a lot this year. We want to win every game and we have to try to do this. We have to think only about the next game and then the next game and then the next game, and see what happens.”

What's next?

Jorginho and Chelsea are presently preparing for their forthcoming fixture against Reading, slated on Sunday.