Chelsea News: Jorginho opens up on adapting to Frank Lampard’s change in style ahead of the new season

Akarshak (Ishu) Roy
SENIOR ANALYST
News
313   //    25 Jul 2019, 14:14 IST

Newcastle United v Chelsea FC - Premier League
Newcastle United v Chelsea FC - Premier League

What's the story?

Chelsea star Jorginho has shed light on a supposed new role expected of him in the forthcoming season. The Italian claimed that although a more advanced role in midfield is new to him, he is ready to adapt to the new substance and style.

In case you didn't know...

Chelsea played a 4-3-3 under Maurizio Sarri, where Jorginho was at the heart of the action from a deep-lying play maker’s role. He was tasked with foiling the defense, staying as close to the centre backs as possible, picking up the ball from midfield and keeping the passes flowing.

However, in the few pre-season fixtures so far, new boss Frank Lampard has opted to play with two central midfielders. In the fixture against Barcelona, it was Jorginho’s high pressing that led to a break and in turn, the opener through Tammy Abraham.

The heart of the matter

Jorginho isn’t going to be stuck around with opposition midfielders, as with the forward-thinking approach, we will witness a lot more from him in the final thirds of the pitch. Although it may not be in his comfort zone, the 27-year-old is ready to accept the challenge and ‘thrive’.

He said:

“My characteristics are to control the game, stay in the middle and organise the team but I can adapt as well. It’s new for me and it will take a little bit of time but I like it and we are working well. I have more space to create and I’m more free so I can do many things with my creativity.”

Speaking of the required work rate with only two midfielders in front of the backline, he added:

“Last season we had three midfielders and now we have two so we need to run a lot but I think we can do a lot of good things like this.”

What's next?

Chelsea face-off against Reading on Sunday, where we can expect Jorginho to spend more time in his new role. Post that, the Blues take on Red Bull Salzburg and Borussia Mönchengladbach.

Tags:
Premier League 2019-20 Chelsea Frank Lampard Jorge Luiz Frello Filho(Jorginho)
