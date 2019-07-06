Chelsea news: ‘Lampard's legend status will soon go out of the window if he loses six games on the trot’, says Paul Merson

What's the story?

Sky Sports pundit Paul Merson believes Roman Abramovich will not play the patience game with Frank Lampard at Chelsea, despite the player's relationship with the club and the current transfer ban imposed on Chelsea.

However, according to the analyst, the fans will turn at the players before pointing fingers at their beloved 'Super Frankie'.

In case you didn't know...

After weeks of speculation, Chelsea finally announced their very own Frank Lampard as their new head coach. The former midfielder signed a three-year deal after leaving Derby County.

Although a fan favourite, his appointment as Maurizio Sarri's successor came as a shock to many as it was a different trend followed by Roman Abramovich, who usually ropes in proven masterminds.

The Chelsea owner is known for his lack of patience with managers, but with a servant like Lampard on the hot seat and the transfer ban, he might give more time to the new man.

The heart of the matter

Paul Merson albeit, feels that Lampard's legendary status at the club is just a few consecutive losses away from being diminished. Speaking on whether Roman Abramovich will keep patience with the club's record goalscorer, he affirmed:

"I don't think so. His legend status will soon go out of the window if he loses six games on the trot. It's all about the players. If you have the players with you and they are going to work hard and run through brick walls for you then you have a chance with their talent."

Merson explained why it's a significant risk at the moment for Lampard to take over, remarking:

"It is a big risk. You have to take the chance. I'm a Chelsea fan - we finished third, lost in the final of the League Cup and won the Europa League. That's a good season. He's coming in now having lost one of world's top five players in Hazard and he can't bring any players in.It is a big, big gamble but it's one that you have to take."

What's next?

Lampard and co. have begun their pre-season training ahead of a couple of friendlies against Bohemians and St. Patrick's Athletic.