Chelsea News: Mason Mount extends contract until 2024

Varun Nair
ANALYST
News
197   //    15 Jul 2019, 21:07 IST

Chelsea v Everton: Premier League 2
Chelsea v Everton: Premier League 2

What's the story?

Chelsea's midfielder Mason Mount has signed a new deal with the Blues. This will see the 20-year-old stay at Stamford Bridge until 2024. The youngster spent the previous season out on loan but is currently with the squad for their pre-season training.

In case you didn't know...

Mount has been with Chelsea since the age of 6. The midfielder emerged from Chelsea's youth academy but has yet to make an appearance for the Blues in the Premier League.

The 20-year-old impressed while on loan at Derby County last season. The midfielder made 44 appearances in all competitions, scoring 11 goals and providing 5 assists. His contributions saw Derby County reach the final of the Championship play-offs but eventually, they lost to Aston Villa.

The heart of the matter

Chelsea FC have officially announced that Mason Mount has signed a new deal with the Blues before the squad travels to Japan.

Upon signing the new contract, Mount said:

"It’s a massively proud moment for myself and my family."
"I joined this club at six years old and it was always my goal to play for the first team one day."
"I’m really looking forward to the coming season now and working hard to have an impact here at Chelsea."
"I’ve been at the club for a long time already and hopefully I’ll stay for a long time to come."
The deal will see Mason Mount join fellow academy graduate Ruben Loftus-Cheek in extending their stay at Stamford Bridge.

What's next?

Mount will be travelling with the squad for their pre-season friendlies in Japan. Over the weekend, he scored the first goal in Chelsea's 4-0 victory over St Patrick's Athletic.

Frank Lampard and his team will face Barcelona and Kawasaki Frontale in Japan before returning to England to face Reading.

Tags:
Premier League 2019-20 Chelsea Frank Lampard Stamford Bridge Stadium
