Chelsea News: Mateo Kovacic backs Tammy Abraham to score more goals this season

Tammy Abraham's brace powered Chelsea to a 3-2 victory against Norwich City

What's the story?

Chelsea midfielder Mateo Kovacic has heaped praise on Tammy Abraham and backed him to score more goals as the season goes on. The Croatian added that he likes Abraham's movement off the ball.

In case you didn't know...

After a one-year stint at Stamford Bridge as a loanee, Kovacic made his move from Real Madrid permanent in the summer. He has been in decent form this season, but the 25-year-old's best performance was witnessed against the Canaries.

In a 3-2 victory over Daniel Farke's troops, Kovacic covered almost every area on the pitch, chipped in with vital interceptions and tackles and supplied the killer pass for Tammy Abraham's second goal. Abraham's second goal eventually turned out to be the winner.

A double from young Abraham and a well-taken goal from Mason Mount guided the Blues to their first win of the season.

The heart of the matter

Kovacic lavished praise on Abraham and mentioned that the striker and himself get along extremely well. He explained:

"I have a good connection and understanding with Tammy and I think that comes naturally. He’s a great talent and he is still young, so he can improve a lot."

He continued:

"I like his movement and he wants to make the runs that I want to play the passes for. He is working hard and everyone was so happy to see him score his goals. The whole team is working hard together, we have a great connection and I think we can only improve and get better as time goes on."

Kovacic believes that the 21-year-old sharpshooter will score more goals and scoring helps boost the latter's confidence. He concluded:

"Every game and every goal is important and this will be great for Tammy to become more confident. He’s a fantastic striker, he is learning all the time and he will score more goals this season for sure."

What's next?

The Blues are up against Sheffield United on 31 August, in just their second home fixture of the season. They are presently on four points from their first three games in the Premier League.