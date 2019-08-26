Chelsea News: Mateo Kovacic reflects on his new role under Frank Lampard and victory against Norwich City

Norwich City v Chelsea FC - Premier League

What's the story?

Chelsea star Mateo Kovacic has opened up on his new role under Frank Lampard, stating that he enjoys more time helping the forward players and operating in an advanced position. Besides, the Croatian also reflected on the Blues' hard-fought victory against Norwich City on Saturday.

In case you didn't know...

After defeats against Manchester United and Liverpool (UEFA Super Cup), and a disappointing draw against Leicester City, Chelsea recorded their first competitive victory under Frank Lampard with a 3-2 win over newcomers Norwich City.

A brace from Tammy Abraham on either side of a sumptuous goal from Mason Mount helped the cause, while Todd Cantwell and Teemu Pukki netted for the Canaries.

Kovacic meanwhile, rose to the occasion in midfield, most notably assisting Abraham for the winner.

The heart of the matter

Reflecting on Chelsea's win at Carrow Road, Kovacic said,

"It was a tough three points and we had to work hard for them. But we showed a lot of character and we had to, because we needed this win."

Kovacic also shed light on his new role,

"The manager has given me more freedom to get up and support the attacks, I can collect the ball and drive forward. I feel good, I have a great connection with the manager and his coaching team and of course with my team-mates."

Kovacic joined Chelsea from Real Madrid permanently earlier this summer after spending the 2018-19 campaign on loan with the Blues. Remarking on the same, the Croatia international added that he feels better to be a 'Chelsea' player, following his permanent switch to Stamford Bridge.

"I feel better to be a Chelsea player, compared to last season when I was only on loan. I feel more confident, I’m more relaxed because I know this is my home now and I feel really good. I think I can still show more in my play because I know I can still improve for the team, but overall I’m very happy."

What's next?

Chelsea will look to build on their momentum when they welcome Chris Wilder's Sheffield United at Stamford Bridge next Saturday.