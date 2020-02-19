Chelsea News: Olivier Giroud determined to give it all for the Blues following failed January transfer

Chelsea v PAOK - UEFA Europa League - Group L

Chelsea outcast Olivier Giroud has opened up for the first time since his failed January transfer, claiming that he is focused on his playing time as well as the club's targets for the season. The 33-year-old's prime target is to represent France in the upcoming Euros.

Giroud, who swapped Arsenal for Chelsea in 2018, has played a key role in the Blues' FA Cup and Europa League triumphs. With 11 goals in 14 matches in Europe's second-tier competition, Giroud's record was second to none.

However, he has been dropped from the Chelsea squad more often than not under Frank Lampard and is currently behind Tammy Abraham and Michy Batshuayi in the pecking order. He was widely reported to be moving to Inter Milan in January, but the Italian giants pulled the plug on a potential deal.

Lampard, meanwhile, hailed the striker for his professionalism, stating:

“Olivier Giroud in this window has been incredible as a professional and as a man. We all know there has been interest and I’ve sat here at every press conference and said that [he could go] if it’s right for Olivier, for myself and for the club, and he’s been impeccable during that period. I’ve got huge respect for him for that."

Giroud, who has just one goal in seven appearances thus far, lifted the lid on his situation and stated that he is looking forward to playing as much as he can.

Speaking to the club's official website, Giroud said:

"I’m a Chelsea player so now I need to move on and look forward. I want to give everything for the team and it’s a personal target for me to play as much as I can to play the Euros with my country."

"Right now, I’m 100 per cent focused on Chelsea’s targets and I want to keep fighting to come back on to the team sheet and the scoresheet. Every single game is a big opportunity for me to show my desire to do that."

With Tammy Abraham doubtful for the game against Tottenham and Michy Batshuayi's discernible lack of confidence, the veteran forward may get the nod in the starting XI against Jose Mourinho's side on Saturday.