Chelsea News: Olivier Giroud highlights the positive morale under Frank Lampard, confident of success under the former Blues midfielder 

Akarshak (Ishu) Roy
SENIOR ANALYST
News
108   //    22 Jul 2019, 19:07 IST

Chelsea v PAOK - UEFA Europa League - Group L
Chelsea v PAOK - UEFA Europa League - Group L

What's the story?

Chelsea forward Olivier Giroud believes the club will learn and imprint new boss Frank Lampard's philosophy quickly, as he expects the Blues to find success under the new manager.

According to the Frenchman, Lampard has a clear idea of what he wants from the players of the club.

In case you didn't know...

Lampard and Chelsea are in the midst of their pre-season schedule in Japan, where the club faced off against Kawasaki Frontale but ending up losing by a goal to nil. Giroud featured in the fixture as well, leading the line for 45 odd minutes.

The striker reflected on the defeat, found the positives and hailed Lampard, claiming that the team is trying its level best to play with the right intensity and adapt to new methods.

The heart of the matter...

Much like everyone else in and around Chelsea, Giroud lavished praise on Frank Lampard, claiming:

"It seems very clear that he wants the best from us. He wants to help us improve and he has a clear idea of what he wants to achieve. He’s a competitor, he wants to win every single game."

Speaking on gelling with teammates and understanding one another's game, Giroud expounded:

"We’re working on the tactics when we don’t have the ball and playing this 4-2-3-1 we have to know each other a bit better as well. This was the first time I’ve played with Christian [Pulisic], with Mason [Mount] and with Kenedy so obviously it will take time but we feel good. We believe in the gaffer because he’s the right man for this situation."

Full of optimism, the World Cup winner added:

"He repeats every day that we have to take responsibility and we have to show personality. He’s insisting a lot on this kind of stuff, playing without fear but with confidence. I think we will learn quickly."

What's next?

Giroud and Lampard will be preparing for a mouth-watering clash against Barcelona, on July 23. Having lost one and drawn a game already, it'll be interesting to witness the tactics deployed by the gaffer.

Tags:
Premier League 2019-20 Chelsea Frank Lampard Olivier Giroud
