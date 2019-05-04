Chelsea news: 'Only Messi or Ronaldo could replace Eden Hazard at Chelsea', says former Blues defender

Rachel Syiemlieh FOLLOW ANALYST News 186 // 04 May 2019, 11:06 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Chelsea v Slavia Praha - UEFA Europa League Quarter Final: Second Leg

What's the story?

Former Chelsea defender Wayne Bridge does not think Chelsea can replace Eden Hazard, stating that only five-time Ballon d'Or winners, Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo, are capable of filling the Belgian's shoes.

In case you didn't know

Despite having been criticised for his inconsistent performances, Hazard has emerged as one of the better performers in the Premier League this season.

Together with Liverpool's Mohamed Salah, the Belgian has the highest amount of goal contribution in the English top flight with 16 goals and 13 assists. Salah, on the other hand, has 21 goals and 8 assists to his name.

The Chelsea star has been heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid for months and has even publicly vocalised his love for the club and his desire to play under his idol, Zinedine Zidane.

While Hazard is likely to move away from Stamford Bridge soon, Chelsea have procured the signing of Borussia Dortmund's Christian Pulisic, who will be arriving in London for £58 million.

The heart of the matter

Bridge believes Chelsea will not be capable of replacing Hazard citing his immense contribution to the club this season. Speaking to Goal, the former defender said, "If Chelsea lose Hazard, I don't know how they could replace him. I couldn't think who they would sign because Hazard is one of the best players in the world. I would think only Messi or Ronaldo could replace him. I think if they do lose him, they can't replace him."

"That's why I worry that Chelsea could struggle even more than they are doing at the moment. He has been a huge part of the club's season with goals and assists. I would love to see Hazard stay to help the club compete and he has been so good for the league, but we don't know what will happen."

What's next?

Chelsea are next scheduled to face Watford on Sunday as they continue to fight for a top-four finish in the Premier League.