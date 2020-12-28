Chelsea News Roundup: Atletico Madrid begin talks with Blues full-back, Havertz finds support from teammate, and more - 28th December 2020

Chelsea will have just 48 hours to recover from the defeat against Arsenal before facing an in-form Aston Villa side on Monday. They will be desperate to bounce back after a spate of poor results. Here’s the latest news featuring Chelsea from 28 December 2020:

Thomas Tuchel a target for Chelsea if Lampard gets the sack

Frank Lampard is a manager in a difficult position as Chelsea have lost three out of their last four Premier League games.

The Chelsea boss’ post-match interview after the defeat against Arsenal has put him under further pressure as he openly blamed the players. He is being tipped by some to get the boot as a result of Chelsea's current poor run.

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich hasn’t shied away from getting rid of some big names like Jose Mourinho and Carlo Ancelotti in the past, so Lampard isn’t safe despite his status as a club legend.

Now, as per Bild, should Lampard get the sack, former PSG manager Thomas Tuchel will apply for the role of Chelsea manager. Tuchel took PSG to the Champions League final last season but was sacked last week following indifferent results in Ligue 1.

Kovacic backs Havertz to succeed in the Premier League

Kai Havertz has found it hard in the Premier League so far, and has been criticised for his below-par performances. The German cost a lot of money – a club record fee – but hasn’t been able to replicate last season’s form so far.

Havertz has found some support from Chelsea teammate Mateo Kovacic, who believes the German is supremely talented and just needs to learn to play in the Premier League.

Advertisement

“He [Havertz] has huge potential. He is such an elegant player. He just needs to learn to play in the Premier League, that’s all."

“It’s a difficult league with a huge tempo, and he will get used to it. Game by game he is getting better so I have no fear for Kai,” Kovacic told Chelsea’s official website.

Havertz has played 13 times for Chelsea in the Premier League so far this season, and has managed just one goal and one assist in the competition.

"I like a lot Kai Havertz. He is such a talented player. He is a great signing for Chelsea. He will be a huge player I’m sure of that.



"He has huge potential. He is such an elegant player. He just needs to learn to play in the Premier League, that’s all."



- Mateo Kovacic pic.twitter.com/QwxdGW08ox — Simon Phillips (@SiPhillipsSport) December 28, 2020

Atletico Madrid begin negotiations for Marcos Alonso

Diego Simeone’s side are looking to add more depth to the full-back position and have begun talks to sign Marcos Alonso on loan in the January transfer window, as per Independent.

Alonso has fallen out of favour at Chelsea, and is yet to feature for the side since their 3-3 draw against West Brom in September.

Chelsea currently have three left-backs at the club, and Alonso is behind both Ben Chilwell and Emerson Palmieri in the pecking order.

Advertisement

A move to Atletico is likely, but it remains to be seen if the Spanish side will want a clause to sign him permanently in the summer included in the deal.