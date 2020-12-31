Chelsea News Roundup: Blues eye move for Borussia Dortmund star, journalist feels Havertz is regretting Chelsea move, and more - 30th December 2020

Chelsea, currently sixth in the Premier League table, will hope for a good start to 2021 when they take on Manchester City on Sunday. Let’s take a look at the latest Chelsea news on 30th December 2020:

Chelsea to benefit from Premier League’s decision

After Manchester City’s game against Everton was postponed due to fears of a mass COVID-19 infection, the Premier League has released a statement saying that the league will not be halted.

Manchester City duo Kyle Walker and Gabriel Jesus have already tested positive for COVID-19 and are unlikely to feature on Sunday against Chelsea.

Although it isn't yet clear if more players from the City squad have tested positive for the virus, Chelsea will nevertheless benefit from the situation, as Pep Guardiola’s side could have done without the disruptions.

In consultation with the Premier League, Man City's first team squad resumed training today in preparation for their match at Chelsea on Sunday





Kai Havertz is regretting his decision to move to Chelsea, says a Bild journalist

Bild journalist Raymond Hinko has said that Kai Havertz is regretting his move to Chelsea from Bayern Leverkusen last summer.

Havertz was deemed a 'once in a generation' talent by many fans and pundits in Germany, but the German international has struggled to acclimatise to life in England so far.

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has struggled to find Havertz’s best position in the team, because unlike at Leverkusen, the Blues aren't built around him.

Hinko feels that Havertz’s body language speaks a thousand words, even though he hasn’t openly admitted he regrets his decision to leave Leverkusen.

“Kai Havertz, even if he doesn’t say it out loud, will have already cursed a hundred times that he moved from Leverkusen to the midfield bores of Chelsea, following the lure of money,” Hinko wrote for Bild.

“Everything went to pieces. No celebrating Christmas, far away from his family, trapped on the island, not even strumming a few contemplative songs on his piano.

“Instead, watching from the draughty bench against bottom-of-the-table Arsenal in a 3-1 defeat. Then substituted for the last quarter of an hour,” he went on to add.



Chelsea put Jadon Sancho on their transfer radar

Jadon Sancho was heavily linked with a move to Manchester United last summer, but the Red Devils baulked at Borussia Dortmund’s valuation and decided against the transfer.

It’s likely that Manchester United will make another approach for Sancho next summer, and Chelsea are expected to join them as per the Que Golazo podcast (h/t Mirror).

The Blues spent more than £200 million last summer, but the likes of Timo Werner and Kai Havertz haven’t had the impact many expected. Sancho is a more proven talent, having performed consistently well for Dortmund for a couple of seasons now.

A move in January is unlikely, so we could see a transfer tug-of-war come summer 2021, with Liverpool also likely to make a move.