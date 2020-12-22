Chelsea News Roundup: Blues eye summer swoop for goal-machine, key player set to miss Arsenal clash, and more - 22nd December 2020

Chelsea returned to winning ways in the Premier League and beat West Ham United on Monday. The Blues will now hope for a good run of results over the festive period. Let’s take a look at the latest news featuring Chelsea from 22 December 2020:

Lampard not worried about Werner’s goal drought

Timo Werner has failed to score in his last six Premier League games, with his last goal coming against Sheffield United in early November. Chelsea’s front-line has not been prolific in front of goal with Kurt Zouma and Ben Chilwell finding themselves in the top five goal-scorers list for the club at the moment.

Chelsea had to dig deep against West Ham, but a late brace by Tammy Abraham added some shine to the scoreline as they won 3-0. Werner, however, failed to get on the score-sheet again, and hit the cross-bar late in the game.

Despite his forward’s poor form in front of goal, Lampard remains bullish and said he isn’t worried about Werner’s form.

“I am gutted Timo did not get his goal at the end. That would have been great for his confidence. He is getting chances so the goals will come."

“I’m not worried,” Lampard said after his side beat West Ham United on Monday.

Chelsea linked with surprise Haaland swoop

Despite adding the likes of Werner, Kai Havertz, and Hakim Ziyech, Chelsea have reportedly been linked with another big-name attacking reinforcement.

Erling Haaland has been in scintillating form for Borussia Dortmund and has almost single-handedly carried the team with his goal-scoring exploits this season. The Norwegian scored ten goals in eight Bundesliga games before his injury earlier this month.

Chelsea’s frontline hasn’t exactly fired this season, and as per Angelo Mangiante of Sky Sport, they are looking at Haaland and will consider a summer swoop if they can offload some of their fringe players.

Ben Chilwell to miss Arsenal clash

Chelsea full-back Ben Chilwell picked up an ankle injury during the win against West Ham, and is unlikely to feature in their next game.

Chilwell has been a key part of the Chelsea back four this season, but Emerson did well after coming on to replace the England international on Monday.

The former Leicester City left-back will undergo a scan to determine the extent of the damage, but it would be a surprise if he is risked against Arsenal on Saturday as he couldn’t carry on against the Hammers.