Chelsea News Roundup: Blues linked with South American teenager, Emerson targeted by Napoli, and more - 25th December 2020

Chelsea have an important clash against Arsenal on Boxing Day, and the Blues will look to make it two wins in two Premier League games. Let’s take a look at the latest news featuring Chelsea from 25 December 2020:

Emerson Palmieri linked with Napoli move

Emerson has struggled to break into the Chelsea team following the arrival of Ben Chilwell in the summer, and has made just two substitute appearances in the Premier League.

The full-back is currently ahead of Marcos Alonso in the pecking order, but it doesn’t seem like Frank Lampard trusts the Brazilian.

As per Sport Mediaset (h/t Inside Futbol), Emerson is being eyed by Serie A side Napoli. Gennaro Gattuso’s side are expected to face competition from Inter Milan for Emerson.

It remains to be seen which club Emerson will chose when he leaves Chelsea as Napoli too have good options for the left-back role.

Chelsea looking to sign Ecuadorian teenager

Moises Caicedo has impressed for Independiente del Valle this season, and is being touted for a move to England. Chelsea are reportedly set to compete with Manchester United for the 19-year old.

As per Daily Mail (h/t Sun), Chelsea have taken an interest in the Ecuadorian ace, who has been linked heavily with a move to Manchester United.

The 19-year old plays as a central midfielder, and has impressed in the league as well as the Libertadores with his energetic displays from midfield.

Caicedo has scored six goals in all competitions from the midfield, and was handed his international debut for Ecuador in October this year following his impressive displays for his club.

Chelsea join Man United in the race to sign £4.5m South American starlet, Moises Caicedo. pic.twitter.com/tUgA3LrPdk — Fact Football (@FactFootball3) December 25, 2020

Sherwood feels Silva has made Zouma better

Chelsea’s defensive performances have improved manifold this season, and part of the reason is Thiago Silva’s summer arrival from PSG.

The Brazilian’s calmness and experience at the back has been evident on the pitch as Chelsea have looked a lot more authoritative at the back.

Edouard Mendy’s presence over the error-prone Kepa Arrizabalaga has also helped, but Sherwood feels Silva’s arrival has made the biggest impact at Chelsea, and that the Brazilian has improved Kurt Zouma as well.

“One thing is for sure, they’ve [Chelsea] signed someone in Thiago Silva who is his best signing, without a doubt. Not only is he a great player with experience and strolls through games, he also makes Kurt Zouma next to him better,” Sherwood said.