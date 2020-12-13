Chelsea News Roundup: Blues suffer a transfer setback, latest on defender's future, and more: 13th December 2020

Chelsea suffered a defeat in their previous Premier League game and will hope to bounce back in their next fixture when they face Wolves on Tuesday. Let’s take a look at all the latest news featuring Chelsea from 13 December 2020:

Chelsea suffer a set-back in chase of David Alaba

The Austrian international’s contract with Bayern Munich comes to an end in the summer of 2021, and he has been linked with several top sides in Europe, including Chelsea.

Signing Alaba will add more quality and depth to the Chelsea defense, but latest reports indicate his future could be elsewhere.

As per Spanish website Marca, Real Madrid are the frontrunners to sign Alaba. The Spanish giants can begin negotiations with Alaba in January and sign on a pre-contract agreement.

Alaba and Bayern Munich have failed to reach an agreement over wage demands which could bring an end to his illustrious spell with the Bavarian giants.

Petr Cech to make a shock return

Chelsea registered Petr Cech in their Premier League squad amid concerns because of the pandemic and he could make a surprise return for the club’s development squad.

As per the Athletic, Cech will play against Tottenham Hotspur on Monday, as the club do not want Lucas Bergstrom – their regular goalkeeper – to play twice in the span of 48 hours.

Cech has been training regularly with the Chelsea first-team squad, but he could be allowed to leave the bubble of the first-team. The custodian last played a competitive game against Arsenal in the Europa League final in 2019.

Petr Cech and Edouard Mendy's first 11 Games for Chelsea



Petr Cech:

Games: 11

Goals Conceded: 3



Edouard Mendy:

Games: 11

Goals Conceded: 3 pic.twitter.com/rkfH4jJKkE — Nouman (@nomifooty) November 30, 2020

Newcastle United interested in Fikayo Tomori

Tomori has barely seen any playing time for Chelsea this season. Following Thiago Silva’s arrival, Tomori has fallen down the pecking order at Chelsea and he needs a loan spell to resurrect his career.

As per the Sun, Newcastle United are one of several clubs interested in signing the center-back on a loan deal.

If the two clubs can agree on a deal, it will suit Chelsea nicely as it is best for Tomori to keep up his progress elsewhere. The loan deal will suit all parties involved.

So far this season, Tomori has made three appearances for Chelsea with two of them coming in the EFL Cup.