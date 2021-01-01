Chelsea News Roundup: Club eyeing move for 23-year-old star, financial impact of Covid-19 revealed, and more  - 31st December 2020

Chelsea will look to make more progress in 2021 after a mixed 2020 where the club just about missed out on some silverware. Let’s take a look at the latest news featuring Chelsea from 31st December 2020:

Chelsea eye a move for Ben White

The Blues signed Ben Chilwell and Thiago Silva in the summer, but are looking to add further depth to their defence in the form of Brighton’s Ben White.

As per Goal, Chelsea are keeping an eye on White as Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen have failed to impress this season, while Silva is more of a short-term signing.

White has made 15 appearances for Brighton this season in the Premier League, and also played a key role for Leeds United last season in the Championship.

He is expected to cost big money, however, considering he has a contract with Brighton that runs till 2024.

Newcastle United interested in Tomori

Fikayo Tomori has not seen much playing time this season for Chelsea, and he is likely to leave the club in January on loan.

Frank Lampard handed Tomori 15 appearances in the Premier League last season, but the 23-year old has struggled to break into the Chelsea first-team so far this season. He has managed just 45 minutes in the Premier League, and has fallen down the pecking order following Thiago Silva’s arrival in the summer.

As per Goal, Tomori could leave Chelsea on loan, and Newcastle United are one of the clubs interested in the defender. The Magpies are looking to add more depth to their defence, and see Tomori as a good option to have in their squad.

Chelsea reveal financial impact of Covid-19

The pandemic has had adverse effects on many clubs, especially lower down the football pyramid, but Chelsea have not been as badly affected as many had previously imagined.

The club’s total turnover fell from £446.7 million to £407.4 million, while matchday revenue dipped by £12.2 million because of the absence of fans. The club also announced a loss on broadcasting revenue, which decreased by £17.6 million.

Chelsea chairman revealed that the club is in a healthy condition and continues to grow despite the pandemic:

“Despite the impact of COVID, the revenue streams remained strong, our team is developing on the pitch and the Club is in a good position to continue to grow when football is able to operate as it did previously, a time we are all looking forward to,” he stated on the official club website.