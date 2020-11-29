Chelsea News Roundup: Spurs superstar an injury doubt ahead of Stamford Bridge clash, David Beckham wants Blues star at Inter Miami, and more — 29th November 2020

One of the most in-form sides in the Premier League as well as the UEFA Champions League, Chelsea, are just hours away from their high-profile clash against Tottenham Hotspur. The Blues are the highest scorers in the Premier League and have lost just one league game so far, which was against the champions, Liverpool.

Much of the same can be said about their opponents for the evening, Tottenham Hotspur. Led by Jose Mourinho, the North London giants have been one of the most impressive sides in the league this season and will hope for a statement win against Chelsea. Ahead of the game, here, we take a look at the latest Chelsea news.

Michael Owen tips Chelsea to beat Spurs

Michael Owen

Michael Owen has backed Frank Lampard's Chelsea to get a win against Tottenham Hotspur in their Premier League clash at Old Trafford. The Englishman, formerly of Liverpool and Manchester United, expects Chelsea to beat Jose Mourinho's side and establish their title credentials with a victory. He wrote in his column for BetVictor;

"I’m really looking forward to covering this one live. It should be a cracker, but it’s so hard to call! One player that is standing out for me at Spurs right now is Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg. He’s exactly the type of player that Jose Mourinho likes in his side, and if he keeps playing well, I can see him earning more plaudits as the season progresses."

Win percentages this season:



Tottenham - 76%

Chelsea - 60%

Man United - 57%

Real Madrid - 54%

Inter Milan - 25%



Jose Mourinho has still got it. pic.twitter.com/jkzhit4bKU — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) November 26, 2020

He added,

"With both these teams having such quality in attacking areas, I think there will be over 2.5 goals in the game with Chelsea just shading it 2-1."

David Beckham wants Olivier Giroud at Inter Miami

Olivier Giroud

David Beckham is keen on bringing Chelsea star Olivier Giroud to Inter Miami in the MLS, as per reports. The former Manchester United legend has already helped bring in a number of established stars such as Blaise Matuidi and Gonzalo Higuain to the club, and hopes to add to their roster with another star's acquisition.

Chelsea forward Giroud's future has been a topic of discussion as he has barely managed to feature so far this season for the Blues, failing to accumulate even a 100 minutes of league action.

9 - Oliver Giroud in all comps since 2019/20:



🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 With Chelsea - 11 goals in 31 matches (starting only 26% of all Blues games)



🇫🇷 With France - 9 goals in 14 matches (starting 71% of all France games)



DrJekyll/MrHyde. pic.twitter.com/1MLvLqwspe — OptaJean (@OptaJean) November 18, 2020

With reports suggesting that he could leave the club, El Futbolero claim that Beckham wants to bring Giroud to the MLS and that the Englishman will offer the Frenchman a mansion in Miami as part of the deal.

It remains to be seen if Giroud ends up staying at Stamford Bridge or look for a move away ahead of he upcoming UEFA Euros.

Hugo Lloris a doubt for Chelsea clash

Spurs skipper Hugo Lloris

Tottenham Hotspur skipper Hugo Lloris could potentially miss their game against Chelsea due to illness, as per reports. The Frenchman trained ahead of their UEFA Europa League game in midweek but fell ill and has not managed to recover in time, due to which his deputy, Joe Hart, could step in and be in line for his first Premier League start of the season.

Elsewhere, Giovani Lo Celso and Steven Bergwijn had also picked up knocks ahead of the game but are said to have recovered and set to be available ahead of the crunch game against Chelsea.

