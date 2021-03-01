Chelsea News Roundup: Tuchel explains Hudson-Odoi substitution, Abraham's future in doubt, and more - 1 March 2021

Chelsea grabbed an acceptable point in their 0-0 stalemate against Manchester United at Stamford Bridge.

The draw was extremely frustrating for many reasons, but another clean sheet means Thomas Tuchel has already built a formidable Chelsea unit at the back. His team has only conceded two goals since his arrival, but they have to do better in the final third.

Tuchel was once again proactive with his tactics, substituting Callum Hudson-Odoi off at half-time and leaving Tammy Abraham out of the Chelsea matchday squad. These incidents formulated the talking points from Chelsea's perspective more than what transpired on the pitch.

On that note, we list the top news stories surrounding the Blues on March 1, 2021.

⛔️ 𝐌 𝐄 𝐍 𝐃 𝐘 ⛔️ pic.twitter.com/ovEaQsyPcc — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) March 1, 2021

Also read: Goalless draw between Chelsea and Manchester United shows why neither can challenge for the title

Why Tuchel removed Hudson-Odoi at half-time

Callum Hudson-Odoi was hauled off at half-time in Chelsea's draw against Manchester United

Advertisement

A week after being subbed on and off in the same game, Callum Hudson-Odoi's outing came to an agonizing end again when Reece James replaced him at half-time against United.

It appeared as though the Chelsea winger-turned wing-back had a slight muscle injury, but Tuchel confirmed that it was also tactical on his part.

“[He was] a little bit injured. The reason [he was replaced] was a tactical reason and a little injury, a combination, because we switched to a back five in defence and covered the wide position from [Marcus] Rashford in between [Cesar] Azpi and Reece James. In the second half, that was not an option to use Callum there and that’s why it was a tactical choice."

While it may have emotional implications on the player, there is no doubt Tuchel trusts Hudson-Odoi to supply the goods in the long-term.

Also read: Chelsea 0-0 Manchester United: Player ratings as Blues split points with Red Devils in a dour affair | Premier League 2020-21

Chelsea uncertain of Tammy Abraham's long-term future

Tammy Abraham was overlooked against Manchester United

Advertisement

According to the Telegraph, Chelsea are uncertain of Tammy Abraham's future at the club.

Yesterday, Tuchel omitted the striker from Chelsea's squad that included a total of 20 players. It caught the attention of many, as it is believed that Abraham does not convince the head coach.

The club are yet to open negotiations with Abraham over a new deal. Still, it'd be interesting to see if he is keen on staying, with Chelsea reportedly eyeing Erling Haaland.

I wrote this piece over the weekend on the PL interest in Haaland and assessing Chelsea's chances of getting him. But watching the game against United I was wondering who is going to be creating the chances for the strikers? More on the need for creation in this week's newsletter https://t.co/UnIqst08C2 — Matt Law (@Matt_Law_DT) March 1, 2021

AC Milan want to make Tomori's move permanent

Chelsea loanee Fikayo Tomori has been in solid form for AC Milan

AC Milan beat AS Roma yesterday, and while Franck Kessie and Ante Rebic scored the goals, Fikayo Tomori was outstanding at the back with his timely challenges and blocks.

Advertisement

It's been just over a month since he made the loan switch from Chelsea, but Tomori has already justified his case as a solid center-half.

As per Sky Sports, AC Milan's technical director Paolo Maldini announced that AC Milan will try to retain Tomori on a permanent basis.

He claimed:

"Tomori is a good talent and we have a buy-option clause. The price is very high. AC Milan will decide at the end of this season and we will discuss it with Chelsea's board."

Should AC Milan want to sign Tomori, they will have to fork out £26 million to Chelsea.