Chelsea News: Star man doesn't want to regret decision over future as contract winds down

Ishu Roy
SENIOR ANALYST
News
455   //    11 Dec 2018, 16:22 IST

Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri
Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri

What's the story?

Chelsea ace Eden Hazard says he does not want to have any regrets as he considers future plans. The Belgian has openly expressed his desire to go to Real Madrid, but also insisted he is happy at West London.

In case you didn't know...

In the quest of becoming the world's best player, Hazard has always wanted to go to Santiago Bernabeu - a place loaded with trophies and Ballon d'Or winners. With 18 months left in his contract, the 27-year-old has been subject to major uncertainty.

Neither has Hazard ruled out a 'dream' switch to Madrid nor has he remarked any unhappiness at Chelsea. In fact, the World Cup bronze medalist thinks football just like his coach Maurizio Sarri.

The heart of the matter

Speaking to French-Monegasque radio station RMC, he said:

"The new (Chelsea) coach (Maurizio Sarri) thinks football like me, so we'll see. The family is in London, I'm also going to be 28. I do not want to have any regrets at the end of my career. It's a decision I'm going to make, I do not know when, but I'll take it."

As aforementioned, the wily winger has never shied away from expressing his love for Madrid. He added:

"You know me, I've always loved Real, even before (Zinedine) Zidane. We'll see what happens. As I said, I'm already finishing this year with Chelsea, I still have a year of contract after this year."

Earlier, he had openly affirmed:

"I don't want to say: 'Yes, I am signing a new contract' and then in the end I don't end up signing. So I will see. Sometimes in my head, I wake up in the morning and think I want to go. Sometimes I think I want to stay."
Video

One of the finest. Without a shadow of a doubt.

What's next?

Although Hazard has been open and expressive about his uncertain future, one can't draw conclusions as to whether he will remain at Chelsea or complete a dream move to the Spanish capital.

Chelsea travel to MOL Vidi, whereas a revitalized Real Madrid host CSKA Moscow as European football returns.

