×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Chelsea news: Star man frustrated over the pace of the game against Wolves 

Akarshak (Ishu) Roy
SENIOR ANALYST
News
583   //    11 Mar 2019, 09:06 IST

Chelsea head coach Maurizio Sarri
Chelsea head coach Maurizio Sarri

What's the story?

Chelsea talisman Eden Hazard has openly expressed his frustration over the team's pedestrian approach against Wolverhampton Wanderers that led to a 1-1 draw. The Belgian claimed that the hosts were too slow in moving the ball from back to front.

In case you didn't know...

Chelsea were made to work their socks off by Nuno Espirito Santo's side, as despite having over 75% of the ball, the Blues failed to put the game to bed or create a string of clear-cut opportunities.

In fact, it were Wolves who took the lead through a lethal counter-attack, but Hazard had other plans as he rescued a vital point in context of the top 4 race with a beauty of a goal from outside the box in the 92nd minute.

The heart of the matter

The Blues headed into the fixture with heads held high, due to their recent form that included three wins on the trot. However, despite having covered every blade of grass, they failed to churn out anything substantial against a mighty well-drilled Wolves side.

Speaking after the game, Hazard agreed on the same as well, admitting,

 Of course we are disappointed. We didn't create a lot of chances and we moved the ball too slowly. The players are a bit sad because we probably could do better.

However, as he typically always is, the Chelsea star winger confirmed that the mood in the dressing room was just fine, as his side have shown the appetite after the 6-0 drubbing against Manchester City. He further added,

This type of game, maybe three months ago we'd have lost. The spirit is good. When we lost 6-0 to Manchester City, we said there were three or four months left and we have to try and finish in the top four.

What's next?

Eden Hazard and co. will be aiming to progress to the quarterfinals of the Europa League when they travel to Ukraine for the second leg of the round-of-16 encounter. The Blues have a strong foothold on the game, as they are 3-0 up on aggregate.

Post that fixture, they will travel to a busy Goodison Park to resume their Premier League campaign, against Everton.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Chelsea Wolverhampton Wanderers Eden Hazard Maurizio Sarri
Akarshak (Ishu) Roy
SENIOR ANALYST
20 years old. Studious observer of cricket and football.
Chelsea v Wolves: Predicted Lineups - Premier League Predicted Lineups and Chelsea, Wolves Injury news, suspensions and more 
RELATED STORY
Wolves v Chelsea: Match Preview, Predictions, Venue & Kickoff Information | Premier League 2018-19
RELATED STORY
Twitter goes mad as Chelsea hold Wolves 1-1 at Stamford Bridge 
RELATED STORY
Chelsea 1-1 Wolverhampton Wanderers: 5 Talking Points & Tactical Analysis | Premier League 2018-19
RELATED STORY
Fans react as Wolves came from behind to beat Chelsea 2-1
RELATED STORY
Wolverhampton 2-1 Chelsea: 5 Talking Points and Tactical Analysis | Premier League 2018-19
RELATED STORY
Chelsea Transfer News: Blues starlet wants to commit future to the club amid exit rumors 
RELATED STORY
Eden Hazard believes Chelsea teammate can become the best in England
RELATED STORY
Match Preview: Wolves vs Liverpool
RELATED STORY
5 Premier League stars who could leave their clubs in the January window
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us