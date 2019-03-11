Chelsea news: Star man frustrated over the pace of the game against Wolves

Chelsea head coach Maurizio Sarri

What's the story?

Chelsea talisman Eden Hazard has openly expressed his frustration over the team's pedestrian approach against Wolverhampton Wanderers that led to a 1-1 draw. The Belgian claimed that the hosts were too slow in moving the ball from back to front.

In case you didn't know...

Chelsea were made to work their socks off by Nuno Espirito Santo's side, as despite having over 75% of the ball, the Blues failed to put the game to bed or create a string of clear-cut opportunities.

In fact, it were Wolves who took the lead through a lethal counter-attack, but Hazard had other plans as he rescued a vital point in context of the top 4 race with a beauty of a goal from outside the box in the 92nd minute.

The heart of the matter

The Blues headed into the fixture with heads held high, due to their recent form that included three wins on the trot. However, despite having covered every blade of grass, they failed to churn out anything substantial against a mighty well-drilled Wolves side.

Speaking after the game, Hazard agreed on the same as well, admitting,

Of course we are disappointed. We didn't create a lot of chances and we moved the ball too slowly. The players are a bit sad because we probably could do better.

However, as he typically always is, the Chelsea star winger confirmed that the mood in the dressing room was just fine, as his side have shown the appetite after the 6-0 drubbing against Manchester City. He further added,

This type of game, maybe three months ago we'd have lost. The spirit is good. When we lost 6-0 to Manchester City, we said there were three or four months left and we have to try and finish in the top four.

What's next?

Eden Hazard and co. will be aiming to progress to the quarterfinals of the Europa League when they travel to Ukraine for the second leg of the round-of-16 encounter. The Blues have a strong foothold on the game, as they are 3-0 up on aggregate.

Post that fixture, they will travel to a busy Goodison Park to resume their Premier League campaign, against Everton.

