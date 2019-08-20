Chelsea news: Tammy Abraham vows to 'silence the haters' after suffering racial abuse on social media

Tammy Abraham

What's the story?

Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham has aimed to 'silence the haters’ after becoming a victim of racial abuse in the aftermath of the Blues' Super Cup defeat against Liverpool. The youngster received a lot of flak on social media after he missed the decisive spot-kick during the penalty shoot-out that ended 5-4 in the Reds' favor.

In case you didn't know...

Liverpool defeated Chelsea on penalties in the Super Cup last week, with Abraham missing the fifth and most important spot-kick for his side. Prior to his miss, the 21-year-old also squandered a crucial chance to put the Blues ahead in the game during extra-time.

The youngster was racially targeted on social media after the game, which was described as 'predictable, but no less disgusting' by the anti-racism organisation, Kick It Out.

Kick It Out will now discuss the matter with social media giant Twitter for the first time in order to find a solution to racial abuse on online platforms, an issue that has been on the rise in recent years.

The heart of the matter

Speaking to Sky Sports regarding the same, Abraham said:

"Things happen in football. Unfortunately for me I was on the receiving end. I have had experiences of taking penalties under pressure [and] tucking them away. Unfortunately for me I missed."

The forward continued with optimism, stating:

"I was getting some abuse but for me I am a positive guy. I don't listen to the rubbish, to the people who try to bring you down. I just try to keep the focus on me and keep going."

He added:

Advertisement

"You just want to silence the haters. You just want to do your bit on the pitch [and] let the football do the talking."

What's next?

Chelsea will be looking to win their first competitive game under Frank Lampard when they take on Norwich City at Carrow Road on Saturday, in the Premier League.