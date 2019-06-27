×
Chelsea news: 'There is no one better equipped than Frank to succeed at Stamford Bridge', says John Terry

Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
News
121   //    27 Jun 2019, 12:04 IST

Chelsea v Portsmouth - FA Cup Final
Chelsea v Portsmouth - FA Cup Final

What's the story?

Chelsea legend John Terry has backed former teammate Frank Lampard to succeed at Stamford Bridge should the club appoint him as their next manager.

In case you didn't know...

Following an impressive managerial debut at Derby County, Lampard has emerged as the prime candidate to replace Maurizio Sarri as manager of the Blues. 

Sarri left his position at Chelsea after leading the team to the Europa League title at the end of the season. The Italian also secured a third-place finish for the Blues before leaving for a new challenge at Juventus. 

Lampard is currently in talks with his former club after they were granted permission to approach the Derby County boss over a move. If the transfer goes through, the 41-year-old would be left with a difficult transitional process considering the departure of Eden Hazard and their present transfer ban.

The heart of the matter

Terry, who will return to the Premier League as assistant coach of Aston Villa, has backed Lampard for the vacant role at Chelsea telling the Daily Mail, "It is perfect timing for him and the club. Frank was under pressure to succeed at Chelsea the day he arrived from West Ham and he never hid from that. He revelled in it and went on to become Chelsea's greatest-ever player. He is just as exacting on himself now as a manager."

"I don't believe there will be any trepidation from supporters. They love him. [He] is a legend and now is the right time for him to come home.

"He would welcome that responsibility to make Chelsea more competitive. He has the tactical knowledge, enthusiasm and will have the backing of the players and fans to prove what he can do."

What's next?

It appears the transfer is likely to take place in the coming weeks and the best Chelsea can hope for is a swift process in time for their pre-season trip to Asia.

Tags:
Chelsea Derby County Frank Lampard John Terry
