Chelsea News: 'We are going to be fighting for every title around the world'- David Luiz confident about Chelsea's chances 

Sayan Chatterjee
ANALYST
News
130   //    13 Jun 2019, 18:10 IST
Chelsea v Arsenal - UEFA Europa League Final
Chelsea v Arsenal - UEFA Europa League Final

What's the story?

Chelsea star David Luiz has claimed that they will fight for every title in the future as long as they have the same hunger and continue to improve.

In case you didn't know...

Chelsea have enjoyed a roller-coaster campaign, which eventually ended on a positive note as they won the Europa League. The Blues inflicted a crushing defeat to rivals Arsenal in the final to end the 2018/19 season with a silverware.

They also managed to ensure a top four finish in the Premier League, ending the season in third place with 72 points. As a result of their fairly positive campaign, Champions League football is set to return at Stamford Bridge in the upcoming season.

On a negative note, Chelsea were handed a transfer ban which will prevent them from registering any player in the upcoming two transfer windows. With the departure of Eden Hazard and reports of Maurizio Sarri leaving for Juventus, the Blues might face more difficulties in the upcoming campaign.

Meanwhile, Luiz has played a pivotal role under the tutelage of Sarri. The 32-year-old had renewed his contract which now expires in 2021.

The heart of the matter

The Brazilian defender believes that Chelsea can challenge for every title if they keep improving like they did in the 2018/19 season.

Speaking to club's official website, Luiz said:

“I think a few months ago, nobody would have believed that Chelsea could come back and finish in the top three. We did that and now we have also won in a European final against Arsenal."
“I think if we keep this mentality, take all the positive things we did this season and if we continue to improve and learn, we are going to be fighting for every title around the world."
“You think about winning every single competition because if it’s not like that, you cannot play for a big club.”
“Now we have to understand what we have to do and what we can improve. I think we can see Liverpool and City have had the same philosophy for a few years."

What's next?

Chelsea will face Manchester United in their first fixture of the Premier League 2019/20 campaign on August 11.

