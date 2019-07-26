×
Chelsea News: Young forward Tammy Abraham opens up on change in approach to goal-scoring, hopes to impress Lampard  

Akarshak (Ishu) Roy
SENIOR ANALYST
News
388   //    26 Jul 2019, 19:09 IST

Tammy Abraham scored against Barcelona in a pre-season fixture
Tammy Abraham scored against Barcelona in a pre-season fixture

What's the story?

Chelsea starlet Tammy Abraham has lifted the lid on his change in attitude towards scoring goals, claiming that he is unaffected by the missed chances in front of goal. The 21-year-old added that he is grateful for new boss Frank Lampard, who is set to offer him chances heading into the new season.

In case you didn't know...

Abraham joined the Chelsea setup at the under-8 level, progressing through the ranks to debut in May 2016 under Guus Hiddink against Liverpool. At just 21 years of age, Abraham has established himself as a complete striker, owing to the variety of attributes he possessess.

After a successful loan spell at Bristol City in 2016-17, he was sent out on temporary basis to Swansea City the following season, where he struggled to cope with the pace of the Premier League. However, the Englishman netted a staggering 25 goals in 37 appearances for Aston Villa, powering them to the English top-flight in 2018-19.

In the process, he became the first Villa player to score four goals in a single match in the 21st century, courtesy his four goal haul against Nottingham Forest in an astonishing 5-5 draw.

The heart of the matter

Abraham is now back with the Chelsea setup, hoping to carve a niche for himself at the top level while donning his boyhood club's famous blue. An injury kept him out of the initial pre-season matches but the sharpshooter returned against Barcelona.

In the 2-1 victory over the Catalan giants, Abraham impressed one and all by putting in a fantastic shift and also scored the opener. However, before doing so, the forward missed a sitter off a rebounded strike.

One would expect the same to disrupt the mind of a young striker but Abraham says he is unfazed by the missed chances. Speaking to the official club website, he remarked:

"For me, that’s one thing I learnt as I’ve got older. When I was younger, if I missed a chance then my head would be down for a while, whereas now I’m just looking for the next opportunity and making sure I take it. I’ve been watching the top strikers in the world and how they react when they miss a chance, and they just always stay focused and take the next one that comes along. Thankfully I did that against Barcelona and hopefully that can be the first of many."

Abraham also thanked Lampard for giving him the best-possible stage, adding:

"I’ve got a manager here who believes in the young lads and will give you your chance if you work hard in training. That’s all I needed to hear and I’ll be giving my all for Chelsea this season and hopefully giving the manager something to think about."

What's next?

The striker is expected to be involved once again, when Chelsea take on Reading on Sunday.

