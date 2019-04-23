Chelsea News: Young winger ruled out for rest of the season with ruptured Achilles tendon

The teenager is expected to miss the rest of the season including England's UEFA Nations League semi finals

What's the story?

Chelsea teenage star winger Callum Hudson-Odoi is reportedly set to miss the rest of the season after rupturing the Achilles tendon in the Blues match against Burnley yesterday.

In case you didn't know

Hudson-Odoi has been one of the star performers for Chelsea in the last two months. The teenager's performance even earned him a start in the English National team before starting a Premier League fixture.

The heart of the matter

Really gutted to end my season with an Ruptured Achilles, gotta work hard and try and come back stronger for next season!!!😢🙏🏾❤️ pic.twitter.com/PXC53WszdH — Callum Hudson-Odoi (@Calteck10) April 22, 2019

The England international and Chelsea teenage winger is set to miss the remainder of the season after ruptured his Achilles tendon in Chelsea's last match against Burnley yesterday.

He has had a wonderful last few months with the winger earning his maiden England call up while also starting his first English match even before making his first ever EPL start.

Chelsea assistant first-team coach Gianfranco Zola expressed his view about the injury to the media in the post match conference:

It’s not an easy one.

I think it’s a serious injury. It’s his achilles tendon. I cannot tell you the extent of it. I don’t know – he’ll have to have an examination but it’s not looking good. I don’t know if it’s ruptured

Hudson-Odoi has been ever present for the Blues in their run up to the semi finals of the UEFA Europa League and recently has been one of the starters for Maurizio Sarri's side.

The teenager has made more than 20 appearances, scoring six goals and making seven assists for the Blues this season in all competitions.

What's next?

Chelsea will face rivals Manchester United at Old Trafford in a crucial Premier League fixture that could determine the chances of both the sides securing a Champions League spot next season.