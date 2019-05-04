Chelsea or Manchester United, where should James Rodriguez go in the summer?

Where should the Colombian play next season?

James Rodriguez could be ready for a move this summer as he is set to be sold by Real Madrid after his loan spell at Bayern Munich. The talented player is reportedly set to be made available for as little as £36million this summer. Manchester United and Chelsea are the likely suitors for the player.

James Rodriguez has made only 20 appearances this season in Bundesliga. Although Bayern would have the first option to sign the Colombian, it is unlikely that they would go ahead with the move. That would put James Rodriguez on the transfer market as Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane is not keen on bringing the attacking midfielder back to the club.

That would mean that James Rodriguez could either be a Chelsea player or a Manchester player next season. However, considering the crisis situations at both these clubs, which club should James Rodriguez choose in the summer ?

Eden Hazard may not be a Chelsea player next season and hence, the club would require a replacement of his stature at the club next season. With a transfer ban looming large over the club, it would make it all the more difficult for the club to pursue any transfers in the summer. However, if the ban is lifted, Chelsea could well benefit with a player like James Rodriguez at the club.

For James Rodriguez, he could be a confirmed starter at the club if Eden Hazard is not in the team. The Colombian will also thrive better with talented midfielders like Kante and Jorginho in the squad. In the current scenario, Chelsea has a better chance of playing Champions League football next season and that would make the club a better destination for James Rodriguez.

Manchester United is one club where most of the big-money transfer signings have failed in the past. Players like Alexis Sanchez and Paul Pogba have struggled at the club and James Rodriguez will be wary of it before making a choice about Old Trafford.

Manchester United does have space for a player like James Rodriguez with "quality" a concern at the club. However, with a number of excellent academy graduates, any player in the squad will have an automatic replacement. Hence, it would be a little more difficult for James Rodriguez to survive at the club.

With the likely unavailability of Champions League football next season, it would be easier for James Rodriguez to pick Chelsea over Manchester United.