×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Chelsea or Manchester United, where should James Rodriguez go in the summer?

Nesara V Jagannatha
ANALYST
Feature
161   //    04 May 2019, 13:55 IST

Where should the Colombian play next season?
Where should the Colombian play next season?

James Rodriguez could be ready for a move this summer as he is set to be sold by Real Madrid after his loan spell at Bayern Munich. The talented player is reportedly set to be made available for as little as £36million this summer. Manchester United and Chelsea are the likely suitors for the player.

James Rodriguez has made only 20 appearances this season in Bundesliga. Although Bayern would have the first option to sign the Colombian, it is unlikely that they would go ahead with the move. That would put James Rodriguez on the transfer market as Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane is not keen on bringing the attacking midfielder back to the club.

That would mean that James Rodriguez could either be a Chelsea player or a Manchester player next season. However, considering the crisis situations at both these clubs, which club should James Rodriguez choose in the summer ?

Eden Hazard may not be a Chelsea player next season and hence, the club would require a replacement of his stature at the club next season. With a transfer ban looming large over the club, it would make it all the more difficult for the club to pursue any transfers in the summer. However, if the ban is lifted, Chelsea could well benefit with a player like James Rodriguez at the club.

For James Rodriguez, he could be a confirmed starter at the club if Eden Hazard is not in the team. The Colombian will also thrive better with talented midfielders like Kante and Jorginho in the squad. In the current scenario, Chelsea has a better chance of playing Champions League football next season and that would make the club a better destination for James Rodriguez.

Manchester United is one club where most of the big-money transfer signings have failed in the past. Players like Alexis Sanchez and Paul Pogba have struggled at the club and James Rodriguez will be wary of it before making a choice about Old Trafford.

Manchester United does have space for a player like James Rodriguez with "quality" a concern at the club. However, with a number of excellent academy graduates, any player in the squad will have an automatic replacement. Hence, it would be a little more difficult for James Rodriguez to survive at the club.

With the likely unavailability of Champions League football next season, it would be easier for James Rodriguez to pick Chelsea over Manchester United.

Tags:
Premier League 2018-19 Chelsea Manchester United Eden Hazard James Rodriguez Football Top 5/Top 10 Manchester United Transfer News Real Madrid Transfer News
Advertisement
Manchester United and Chelsea could sign major PSG superstar, Red Devils want Chelsea star and more EPL Transfer News: May 1, 2019
RELATED STORY
Manchester United vs Chelsea: 3 Key Talking Points
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19: Manchester United vs Chelsea - Combined XI
RELATED STORY
Manchester United v Chelsea Predicted Lineups - Premier League Predicted Lineups, Manchester United and Chelsea Injury news, Suspensions List and more
RELATED STORY
Manchester United vs Chelsea: 3 things to watch out for
RELATED STORY
Manchester United vs Chelsea preview: Premier League match preview, where to watch and more
RELATED STORY
Manchester United vs Chelsea: 3 talking points ahead of the big clash
RELATED STORY
Manchester United 1-1 Chelsea: 3 Takeaways for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer 
RELATED STORY
Manchester United Transfer News: Wilfried Zaha and Reece James linked with the Red Devils
RELATED STORY
Why Chelsea and Manchester United find themselves in a similar disarray
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 37
FT EVE BUR
2 - 0
 Everton vs Burnley
Today AFC TOT 05:00 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Tottenham
Today WES SOU 07:30 PM West Ham vs Southampton
Today WOL FUL 07:30 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Fulham
Today CAR CRY 10:00 PM Cardiff City vs Crystal Palace
Tomorrow NEW LIV 12:15 AM Newcastle vs Liverpool
Tomorrow CHE WAT 06:30 PM Chelsea vs Watford
Tomorrow HUD MAN 06:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs Manchester United
Tomorrow ARS BRI 09:00 PM Arsenal vs Brighton & Hove Albion
07 May MAN LEI 12:30 AM Manchester City vs Leicester City
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
FA Cup 2018-19
Ligue 1
Europa League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us